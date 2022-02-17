The last two years of Nebraska baseball have been better than the experts have predicted under third-year head coach Will Bolt.
The Huskers enter year three of his coaching era ranked in the top 25 in multiple college baseball polls.
A former Husker who was a part of all three of the Huskers’ College World Series appearances (2001, 02, 05), Bolt is now hoping to lead his alma mater back to where it wants to be by season’s end.
The question is, can the Huskers make it back to the CWS?
Bolt returned to Lincoln after assisting Texas A&M under Rob Childress, who previously coached at Nebraska was brought back as NU’s director of player development this season.
So far, he has exceeded more than fan expectations.
Last season, Bolt led the Huskers to a 34-14 overall record, securing a Big Ten Conference championship and first regional finals appearance since 2007.
The Huskers lost to host Arkansas, coached by Dave Van Horn who led the Huskers from 1998-2002.
The 2021 season came with great expectations after a short-lived 2020 campaign, with the Big Ten announcing a conference-only schedule to work around the pandemic.
Nebraska didn’t care what kind of schedule was in front of them. All the Huskers wanted to do was play ball, and they won plenty of games with their hungry attitude.
The conference title came down to the final weekend where the Huskers needed to take two games from second place Michigan to be champions. By doing so, NU earned the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Who is back?
Nebraska must replace a chunk of its offense and pitching from a year ago. The key departures from last year’s pitching staff are Spencer Schwellenbach, who left early for the MLB draft, Chance Hroch and Cade Povich (also drafted).
Outfielders Mojo Hagge and Jaxon Hallmark, plus infielder Luke Roskam have also since moved on.
So far, though, Bolt has been pleased with the new pieces on his roster. He recently settled on the team’s first four starters for their opening series at Sam Houston State.
Kyle Perry, a senior who graduated from Millard South, will get the ball Friday night in Huntsville, Texas. Perry was limited in 2021 after coming off an arm injury, but is hopeful to receive every Friday starting nod. The left-hander went 2-0 in 2021 while pitching 10 1/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and a 3.48 ERA.
Right-hander Shay Shanaman will start one of the games in Saturday’s doubleheader along with Dawson McCarville. The Grand Island native Schanaman, who also had a 2020 summer stint as a Hastings Sodbuster, is a senior leader for the Huskers.
Last year, he went 5-2 with a 5.08 ERA and saved 12-of-13 games.
Braxton Bragg, another former Sodbuster and Grand Island product, is expected to go in Sunday’s opening series finale.
Another arm expected to contribute heavily for the Huskers is Colby Gomes, a junior from Millard West who missed the 2021 season with an injury. He figures to maybe be part of the starting rotation at some point.
Gomes was healthy as the team’s closer during the 2019 team that made the NCAA tournament. In 2020, he went 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA.
NU only returns four offensive starters from 2021. Max Anderson, a sophomore from Millard West, comes into 2022 riding high from an impressive freshman season where he hit .332 with 61 hits, including eight doubles and 10 home runs while driving in 32.
Brice Matthews, a sophomore from Humble, Texas, started as freshman in 2021 and made an immediate impact. Matthews hit .273 last season with 36 hits, which included eight doubles, five home runs and 34 RBI.
Former Sodbusters catcher Griffin Everitt, a senior from Lincoln Southwest, shared some time last spring behind the plate with Luke Roskam, but hit .287 with 35 hits, six doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI.
“He’s got an awful lot of experience already catching a lot of games for us last year,” Bolt said of Everitt. “We were talking about it as a staff this time last year that there was still some uncertainty because he was catching Division I pitching for the first time.”
Everitt’s growth in leadership earned him captainship this season.
“He has the absolute trust of all of our pitchers at this time,” Bolt said. “Just his leadership, that is the next step that he has taken. He is in a different place than he was last year, which we knew that we were getting a good player. And you saw him play himself in a prominent role offensively at the end of last year.”
Cam Chick, a senior from Columbia, Missouri, had a decent 2021 campaign where he hit .260 with 40 hits that included eight doubles, eight home runs and 39 RBI.
It’s a new year
Nebraska has shown its capabilities with last year’s finish in the postseason, taking the No. 1-ranked team in the country down to the wire.
Bolt, in a short amount of time, has his team believing it can compete. His latest recruiting class is one of the best NU has reeled in for some time.
It’s certainly a welcomed sight for fans considering where the team fell to after its era of success through the early 2000s.
A history lesson
Let’s take a look at the history of Nebraska baseball before Bolt’s reunion.
Mike Anderson became the head coach after Van Horn left to go back home to Arkansas. Anderson, who coached the Huskers from 2003-11, led the Huskers to a 337-196-2 record and one conference championship in 2005, which eventually led to a CWS berth.
The downfall for Anderson was when his team failed to make the NCAA tournament over his final three seasons, which came at a time when the Huskers were being ushered into a new conference.
After the firing of Anderson following the 2011 season, then-athletic director Tom Osborne brought back a former Husker punter and baseball player. Darin Erstad punted on the 1994 national championship football team and was a former No. 1 draft pick of — at the time — the California Angels.
The former Husker standout from Jamestown, North Dakota, took it personally to bring this program back to national prominence and led Nebraska to a 267-193-1 overall record and 111-71-1 conference record in eight seasons.
Nebraska made the NCAA tournament four times under Erstad, but failed to advance out of regionals.
Erstad did lead the Huskers to a regular season conference championship in 2017 and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. But he decided to step down after the 2019 season because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Fans should be excited to see what 2022 and beyond brings in the Bolt era of Husker Baseball.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Huskers secure another Big Ten regular season title and even a conference tournament championship, which NU has not done since 2005.
What lies beyond that is the question we started with.
Can the Huskers get back to the CWS?
“Having a chance to host a regional and being in-position to play home games are well documented the most desirable route to get to Omaha and the World Series,” Bolt said. “With the crowd we have and the facilities we have, we do have a pretty good home field advantage.”
2022 schedule
Feb. — 18-20 at Sam Houston; 25-27 at TCU;
March — 4 at UT Arlington, vs. Northwestern State (Arlington, TX); 5 at UT Arlington, vs. Northwestern State (Arlington, TX); 8 @ Kansas State; 11-13 vs. Long Beach State; 15-16 vs. New Mexico State; 18-20 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; 23 vs. South Dakota State; 25-27 vs. Michigan; 29 @ Creighton
April — 1-3 @ Ohio State; 6 @ Omaha; 8-10 vs. Rutgers; 12 vs. Creighton; 14-16 vs. BYU; 20 vs. North Dakota State; 22-24 @ Indiana; 26 vs Kansas State; 27 vs. Omaha; 29-30 vs. Iowa
May — 1 vs. Iowa; 6-8 @ Minnesota; 13-15 @ Illinois; 17 vs. Oral Roberts; 19-21 vs. Michigan State; 25 at Big Ten Tournament (Omaha)