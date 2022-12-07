A conversation with someone about first jobs, coupled with a “look back in history” newspaper article recently read, have me a little nostalgic.
I’m guessing it’s a lower portion of the population right now, but in my day quite a few of us had our first money-making experience as a paperboy (or paper carrier in updated terms).
You know, the people responsible for the last link in the chain of delivery of local news in printed form distributed right to your home.
I inherited my paper route from my older brother when he moved up to a better career as a dishwasher at a local truck stop.
Delivering papers often times was a family affair, anyway, so I had some experience from the start.
We usually had between 90 to 100 customers on a four-block stretch of two adjacent streets — and the side streets that connected them.
Through the years we got to know well the residents of Chestnut and Walnut streets in North Platte.
Wevhad to know the idiosyncrasies of the residents. Some wanted their paper delivered in their mailbox (a possible federal offense I came to find out later), some in a milk box, another on their fence posts, while most were content to have it tossed somewhere in the vicinity of their front door.
The scariest was the customer with the large German Shepard dog that would open his mouth wide for us to hand him the paper.
All hoped deliveries were done before the sun was down, which wasn’t always easy on winter nights.
Some would seem a little put out if you didn’t stop and visit a bit if they happened to be outside, while most were content with a wave as they knew you had your appointed rounds to complete.
Besides, they knew that a better opportunity to visit would be coming up.
You see, in those days, just delivering the paper was not enough of a duty for the newspaper company, we were their bill collectors, as well.
Each week at first, though, it later become monthly, we had to go door-to-door to our customers to collect what they owed for their subscription.
The routine for collecting changed some through the years.
At first, both you and they would have a card with dates on it that you punched out with a paper punch when they coughed up the money.
You would be amazed how many other wise fully grown, responsible adults wouldn’t be able to find their card for me to punch.
Eventually, we went to little rip off receipts to hand them when they paid, forever relieving them of the responsibility of finding their card while I was on the front porch freezing to death.
Collecting was a tedious, seemingly constantly on-going task that wasn’t much fun.
But it did make for meeting interesting people.
How else would I have known of the women who professed to being a friend of Buffalo Bill in her younger days?
Plus, it was the first time I was approached by a member of Jehovah Witnesses to discuss my faith. Only this time I knocked on her door.
Mostly it was the women of the home who would deal with the financials. You have to remember this was more than 50 years ago and many times they would be the ones home during the day, making the collecting task easier.
Once we collected all the money, we would have to prepare it all to deposit in the bank.
Then we would write the newspaper office a check for what we owed for the newspapers. So, some lessons in finance were being learned.
Saturday was the only morning edition of the paper I delivered.
A friend had the same area route for another morning paper at the time.
If there was a customer we weren’t as fond of, we just might deliver our papers simultaneously with a hard throw to the metal part of their screen door — it was quite loud in the early morning stillness.
And one last thought to keep in mind — our favorite customers were those that would give a little gift of candy or something at Christmas time.
Think nicely of your neighborhood newspaper carrier.