Is it OK to think that you miss something, even if you know if you say so out loud, no one will be one little bit sympathetic?
Earlier this week, my physical therapist was being assisted by another person who appeared to be college age.
I don’t know if it was an internship, or job shadowing or even someone looking into part-time work.
All I knew for sure was she was toting around a clipboard and watching this guy work and it was the second full week of March.
I asked her if her being there was coming when most other college students were on spring break.
She — somewhat sadly — said, “Yes, I am missing spring break”.
You know what? So am I.
Now, I know the fact that I’m retired means I’m basically on spring break all the time.
And I’m not planning on going back to work or school just so I can look forward to a five-day break in March from the usual routine.
But I did used to look forward to that.
It was nice to know that after a couple of months of constant class time, there was a one-week break coming up to make all things better.
I even carried it out into the working world and would often take at least a couple of days off around this time of year.
For a while, it was to make regular trips to hang out at state basketball tournaments for a couple of days.
That also appears to be a big reason that even high schools are now into the “spring break” tradition.
(Stand-by for a senior citizen comment.) Back in my day, we didn’t have spring break. But I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many schools now conveniently have a “spring break” during state tournaments.
The hardest part for administrators is probably trying to decide at the start of the year whether to schedule the break for the week of the girl’s tournament or the boy’s.
I clearly remember the announcement made over the intercom at our high school as the principal reminded everyone that there was school the remainder of the week and that there would be no excused absences for attending state tournaments.
I also clearly remember that two minutes later five of us piled into a friend’s Mustang and took off for Lincoln for state tournaments.
My college spring breaks were a little less traditional than what is popularly depicted now, but they were enjoyed.
Freshman year, three of us drove to New York City where my brother was attending school and providing free lodging— the best way to see NYC.
Junior and senior years, just part of the week was spent at a friend’s house in Minneapolis as just a quick, cheap getaway.
Sophomore year was a little more like what you think of for spring break.
Multiple cars caravanned to Florida for fun in the sun.
The problem was that our school’s spring break was a couple of weeks before most everyone else’s, so it wasn’t the jammed packed party scene you see now.
Not that we didn’t enjoy ourselves, it was just less crowded.
Well, unless you count the fact that we did the “one guy gets a hotel room and at least a dozen people crash there.”
Any other details, including sleeping in a Denny’s parking lot because we got to town too late to get a room, will remain undisclosed in case the statue of limitations is more than 47 years.
But at least those school-age experiences helped drive home that taking a little break from the routine just as the weather is beginning to usher out winter is good for the soul.
I hope that unfortunate job-shadowing intern doesn’t have to sit around next week hearing stories from all her friends of the great times they had on their spring break.
I don’t think they’ll be impressed when she replies, “Oh yea? Well, I got to watch my mentor stretch out some old guy’s shoulder until he almost cried.” (So embarrassing.)
I feel like I should do something. Maybe if my wife asks for my help with a task at home I tell her, “I’m on spring break”.
Yep, that should go over just fine.