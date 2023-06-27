I have access to see U.S. Highway 6 and Elm Avenue from my window.
The highway is being considered for a roundabout in the vicinity of Elm and the highway.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 6:48 pm
I have no opinion as to what is best until I know the facts.
My facts are as follows:
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 28, I counted traffic traveling this one-mile stretch.
My findings during that time were 368 cars, 154 trucks, 81 oil trucks, 52 pickups, one ambulance and two buses.
With this much traffic would a roundabout be feasible?
I'm having mixed emotions about it.
Maybe place the roundabout one mile south at the Highway 6 and J Street curve.
This would tie in with the bypass around Hastings. Some of this heavy traffic could avoid the Highway 6 and Elm curve by using Showboat Boulevard to connect with eastbound and westbound Highway 6 or use the bypass to U.S. Highway 281 to Interstate 80.
As for an overpass, they need repair throughout their life and a lot depends on truck traffic.
When we lived in Florida, roundabouts were everywhere. They do keep flowing safely.
Betty Church
Hastings