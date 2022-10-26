Dear friends: Of the many columns I’ve written over the years, this offering from May 2013 has been by far the most requested for re-publication. I’ve never reprinted a column before, but I do so here in loving memory of my mother, Eileen Raun, who will be buried today, Oct. 26. Thanks for reading. -AHR
Ask me if my parents ever beat me as a child, and I will emphatically tell you, “no.”
Now, I grant you, the 1970s were a different time, and, at least in families where parents were still of the “old school,” the possibility of receiving a few measured smacks with a paddle or some other small implement (at my house, the back of a hairbrush) still was an effective deterrent to misbehavior. On a rare occasion, my mother had to maintain her credibility as a disciplinarian by making such a possibility real to me. But I have no complaints about her administration of justice.
Besides, there were types of punishment that were far more odious to me, the trailer by 12 years in a family of six siblings, growing up in many ways as an only child.
With my dad, the ultimate sanction didn’t even require words. It was a certain kind of look — eyes hardened, brow furrowed, shoulders squared — that could pierce my wayward soul, leaving no doubt of his disapproval. The message, express or implied, was, “You have a standard to meet, and you have failed.”
I hated that message — all the more so because, stubborn as I was (and still am), I knew I deserved it.
Now, about my mother: She is a kind soul who looks for the best in others — a positive, sincere, devout, talented and highly intelligent woman who pours herself out caring for the needs of her family and community, teaching by example what it means to live a faithful, faith-filled life.
I regret that, like most kids in the middle-school years, I didn’t always honor my mom the way she deserved. But she never yelled at me, never responded in kind, never made angry threats about what would happen if I didn’t amend my ways.
I do remember one particular incident when I was perhaps 11 or 12 years old and had made some blatantly disrespectful comment.
While I can’t recall just what I had said to her — maybe I’ve suppressed that memory out of shame — I will never forget her response. It was not an expression of outrage, but instead a simply worded question she asked as she turned to look at me from across the room:
“Is that worthy of you?”
At first, I was taken aback. I could understand why my comment would upset her — but what was she driving at with this question? I already knew the comment had not been worthy of her; why was she asking if it was worthy of me?
Suddenly, a light came on in my brain, and her meaning was all too clear.
First, she was letting me know that what I had said to her was of no real consequence to her or her life. Sure, it might have hurt her feelings, but she was tough, and she would get over it. The key was that my rudeness, my meanness, my sarcasm had in no way changed who she was or diminished her dignity as a human being. I did not have that kind of power over her.
No, my mother’s question had nothing to do with her, or with how I had wronged her. It had everything to do with how I was damaging myself with such behavior.
Was I adhering to a standard of conduct any self-respecting person would consider acceptable? Was I meeting the expectations of a Christian youth? Was I living up to my potential to be a good citizen, living at peace with God and neighbor?
What she was asking, in essence, was whether I wanted to be the kind of person who talked to his mother — his mother — that way.
Very quickly, I determined I did not — not because anyone was going to punish me for it, but because I just didn’t want to be that big of a creep.
I wish I could tell you that was the last time I ever talked back to my mother or showed her or anyone else disrespect. Unfortunately, even such a suggestion would be false, and contemptibly so.
That said, I’ve never forgotten the question she asked me that day when I had been so insolent — a question not asked so much to make me feel bad as to challenge me, and to invite me to examine my own conduct in the light of everything I had been taught up to that point about the moral life.
“Is that worthy of you?” It’s a question I need to ask myself over and over, every day I walk the earth. And it was planted in me by none other than the person who brought me into this world in the first place.
When I hurt others, I injure myself as much if not more than my victim. I debase myself — foul my own nest, so to speak. I place myself in opposition to kindness, to respect, to love, and to the Almighty himself. And that’s a bad place to be if I’m aspiring to a life of harmony, virtue and self-discipline — all questions of sin and retribution left momentarily aside.
I am tempted to credit my mother with a brilliant bit of “parenting” on that long-ago day, but I am afraid that would trivialize what she did — make it sound like a mere management tactic she might have picked up from a magazine or a morning talk show.
Although we’ve never really discussed it, I prefer to think that, having reached middle age, with all the experiences of her life up to that point, and having already raised five children, she was just sharing a bit of her acquired wisdom with me — the kind of wisdom worthy of passing from a mother to her youngest son.
Whatever the case, it changed me — and, in my personal estimation, the change was much for the better.
Sorry for everything, Mama — and thanks. I love you.