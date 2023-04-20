I attended an amazing show the other day, but it’s going to be hard for me to recommend that you do the same — both from a practical point of view and a safety perspective.
The location for the show was about 30 feet wide and 100 miles long.
We were traveling westbound on Interstate 80, returning to Hastings on Tuesday night as one of our good, old-fashioned Nebraska thunderstorms was brewing up.
The light show was amazing.
The curtain dropped shortly after I noted it was strange that we were seeing huge dark clouds, but no lighting.
The debut lightning bolt soon followed, was intensely bright and opened the floodgates.
Soon the evening sky was dancing with lighting bolts.
Some were obscured by clouds, others were single bolts from cloud to ground, and others were multiple dancing fingers seemingly rolling from horizon to horizon.
So, the enjoyable portion of the show was witnessing nature’s glory from a safe haven.
I know every silver lining has a cloud.
Others were being pelted by hail from the same clouds.
Others were being affected by the winds.
Heck, we even drove through two separate downpours of rain that had us slowing down considerably and wondering at times if we were still in our lane. (Sidenote: If ever in this situation, it might not be the best idea to be the guy who was pulled over on the shoulder with no lights on at all.)
But for all the trouble they can cause, a lightning show is one of the truly amazing sights in nature to behold.
All that fury wrapped in a dazzling display.
It makes me wonder what other displays of nature would make the list of amazing sights that would rival a major lighting display for the top spot.
I’ve only been in the right place at the right time (while still in Nebraska) twice to see the northern lights.
Someday, I’d like to see that brightening of the night sky from a far northern location to catch it in all its glory, but let’s add the aurora borealis to the list.
The total eclipse of the sun in August 2017 that we witnessed in our area a few years ago was breathtaking.
The nice part of that display was its predictability. Scientist can tell you the when and where right down to the second of the next one.
In fact, I’m already making plans to watch one in Texas one year from right now. It’s that much worth seeing.
Those are spectacular “shows” from nature that can fall under “must see” status.
Others are more subtle. Just a couple days ago I went outside for a minute and squinted into the bright sun.
I looked out five minutes later — and it was foggy. Watching the fog roll in and out is a good show.
So, too, are slow, falling snowflakes. Mountain streams. Sunrise. Sunset. The crane migration. Crashing waves.
Feel free to insert your favorite here.
Even a non-damaging, quick hail storm can be interesting.
Our Easter night hail covered flat surfaces and drain gutters in ways I feel like I hadn’t seen before, and I’ve seen my share of hail storms.
Maybe this one was a little less stressful because I, like a lot of you, am still waiting to have my roof and gutters fixed from last year’s storms.
I’d like to add “growing grass,” but my legs are still tired from my first mowing of the lawn this season, so I’ll withhold judgment.
I guess if there’s any lesson here, it’s that the possibilities are endless. And I saw all the things I’ve mentioned from being out and about and in nature’s dominion.
It’s kind of hard to see any of those from my recliner (although, don’t get me wrong, I do enjoy my recliner time too).
So maybe take a moment or two in the coming days to notice that trees are blooming like crazy right now and the leaves are starting to return.
Evening skies may be flashing with lighting, or showing off brilliant sunsets. Lilac bushes are blooming.
It’s a great time to take a moment and enjoy the show.
Go ahead and write your own rave review.