After the success of the 2019 Mid-South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field, I fully expected to be covering the tournament in 2021. However, I thought surely it would be the third time Hastings was hosting the event.
When the American Legion awarded Hastings the bid of hosting the regional, it was for the 2019 and 2020 season, with an option to return for the 2021 year. The 2019 tournament was a hit with the community. One of the Legion officials, who had traveled with the Mid-South Regional over the last few years, even said he had not seen such an impressive turnout like the one Hastings produced two summers ago.
Obviously, it helped that both Nebraska representatives excelled on the diamond in the tournament and that Hastings, the host team, was just one win shy of advancing to the final day of the tournament.
Walk-off victories, dazzling defensive gems, no-hitters, electric speed on the base paths, balls crushed to the power alleys only to fall short of the brick walls of Duncan, per usual. The tournament had everything. I loved being in attendance for every moment I got to witness.
When it came to an end, I was already thinking about the potential of the next year’s regional, especially because Hastings was sure to bring an even more potent team to the tourney.
And then COVID struck.
The COVID-19 pandemic took away a lot of things from us, most everything falling shy of the impact of the loss of life. But, as far as sports go, it also took away senior seasons, and it took last year’s regional tournament from the players and us, the community of Hastings.
I was bummed. I know my sense of sadness didn’t hold a candle to the feeling of loss the players, parents and all of those closest to the tourney felt; like lots of things the past year and a half, it just wasn’t fair. It’s also the reason I’m looking forward to to this year’s tournament with a different point of view.
I’ve always known we, as people, should live each day to the fullest because you never know when the things you take for granted will be stripped from your life. But last year proved that’s easy to say and harder to follow.
No matter what’s gone on in my life, I’ve always thought I’d have certain things to turn to for distraction, small pleasure, or a sense of normalcy — boy, how that phrase has changed. Sports was always one of those things. I could always get into watching Major League Baseball, most levels of football — and the 2019 Mid-South Regional gave me that same false sense of security.
I am excited for this year’s regional, and I plan to relish every second I am at the ballpark. I know things are still crazy in the world, which is still far from back to normal, and I know there’s still the threat to the health of some individuals.
But as long as our health officials are considering our community safe, I’m going to be thankful for the chance to get out to the ballpark and enjoy seeing a cloud of dust from a shortstop making a diving play (just kidding, Duncan Field is turfed), or hearing the pop of the mitt from a hard-throwing hurler or the ping of the bat on a bases clearing triple.
This year’s Mid-South tournament is going to be a great thing for these players, good for our community and — surely I’m not alone in saying this — good for my soul.
I’m getting fired up! I feel those butterflies I used to feel on Christmas Eve. Let’s get this thing going; let’s play ball!