This might be one of those “nature vs. nurture” dilemmas. A chicken or the egg sort of thing.
A way to look at something that would bring strong opinions on either side of the answer with little flexibility shown by those who think their way is the right way.
It’s something I started to think about as I was trying to decide when to write this week’s column.
My usual writing time is in the evening, which sometimes bleeds into the late-night hours.
Due to a few unusual circumstances, I was actually thinking of writing in the morning. Doing so at the start of my day rather than the waning hours.
There was a little hesitation, though, as I told myself, “But I’m a night person.”
Or am I?
Is there such thing as a “night person” or a “morning person?”
As you might guess, the Internet is full of information. A quick search led to a web site called brain-facts-dot-org that had this glowing definition:
“Morning people prefer to rise with the sun and feel the most energetic earlier in the day. Night owls, on the other hand, sleep later into the day, perhaps even past noon, and reach their peak after the sun goes down.”
So, there you go. They do exist.
What was a little harder to find was collaborating evidence as to whether or not we are born that way. Are there natural morning people and night people?
I always thought of myself as a night person. I recall more late-night activity than morning in college — that first time you start to shape on your own just who you are.
As near as I can recall, I took two 8 a.m. classes in four years of college.
One was Theory of Football and if you showed up for every class the teacher would give you an “A” no matter what.
Twice a week for one semester, I was a morning person. A’s were pretty rare for me, so it was worth it.
The other was a speech class and the classroom was right across the street from our dorm. A two-minute walk from door to door.
My roommate (also taking the class) and I still managed to be about three to five minutes late almost every day. I got a B.
The teacher said I did A work, but he docked me a letter grade for consistent tardiness. Guess I wasn’t a morning person that semester.
Since it seemed I could switch from one to the other, I think we’re capable of going a long way to self-determining which we are.
The first 12 years or so of my working career, I worked a later shift than most, getting off work around 11 p.m.
For those years, I was clearly a night person. As opposed to Ben Franklin’s famed advice, I was late to bed and late to rise in those days.
I may have been messing with my health those years.
If you research night person vs. morning person, you see frequent mention of something called “circadian rhythms”.
According to the web site bed-threads-dot-com (seriously, that’s what it’s called):
“When your circadian rhythm is functioning optimally, you naturally start feeling sleepy around the same time every night and wake up naturally around the same time every day.
Morning people are more likely to have a healthy circadian rhythm — which we know is an important factor in our overall health and well-being.”
Morning people seem to get more support on-line.
I wonder if that means I started getting healthier when I started getting up for work at 2:30 a.m. I should get extra credit for getting up that early.
But then maybe I was a morning person for getting up that early. Or maybe I was an “afternoon person” since that’s when I would wake from my mid-day naps after working that unusual shift.
When the thought of writing this column in the morning versus the evening crossed my mind, I thought I’d have a chance to compare to see if there was anything to one being better than the other.
Can you tell? Well, you shouldn’t. It’s about midnight and I’m finished already.
Maybe next week.