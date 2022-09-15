I saw a post on Twitter the other day that I had to think about for a second, but then it made me chuckle.
Hopefully, that was the person’s intent.
They said they never eat at a 5-Star restaurant until they read the Yelp reviews. Yelp of course being the app or site where people leave reviews of the places they’ve just been.
So, for this person, they were saying the fact a place has been given a 5-Star review from the restaurant reviewing professionals means less to them than someone — make that anyone — who thought their meal wasn’t perfect or they weren’t given 5-Star treatment.
Through the years we’ve always valued the opinions of others. Many people have based movie attendance decisions on the reviews they’ve received.
But now, there’s a wealth of opinions out there to the point of confusion. Anyone with an opinion and a cell phone has a forum.
It’s a thought driven home to me this week as I was trying to plan a trip we’re taking in a few weeks.
I figured it was finally time to get some hotel reservations. We’re headed to a new, unfamiliar area, so finding a place is a bit of a crap shoot.
I went to my usual “go-to” sites, sure that it would just take a few minutes.
As usual, many of the lowest-priced and highest-priced places were eliminated as I look for somewhere that fit the budget.
That’s when I started reading the reviews. And the confusion ensued.
Travel websites that list a number of places to stay also provide links to reviews people have left on Trip Advisor or similar websites.
It got to the point it was hard to believe people were talking about the same place. Here are two Trip Advisor reviews from people who stayed at the same place within 30 days of each.
One was positive: “Great rooms, service and location … we really enjoyed our stay and will be back again.”
The other, not so much: “Would rather have jumped into a wood chipper on full speed than spend another second at that hot dumpster fire.”
I’ll leave some of the details out, but you get the gist of what each person was thinking.
At least there were some positive reviews at each site. I think people are a lot more inclined to jump on an app or whatever to leave a bad review after a negative experience than to leave a positive review.
When I was in customer support, we would say if a person has a bad experience, they’re going to tell a lot of people.
If it’s a good experience, you’re lucky if they tell one other about it.
So, I try to take a long list of reviews with a grain of salt, but once you hear someone describe cockroaches in their room, it’s a little hard to hit the “book now” button.
Then you have people who resemble what I’d probably look like if I left reviews.
Wishy-washy is what comes to mind after this actual review: “Will probably book elsewhere next time we go back to the (area) but good place to stay if you’re looking for a basic hotel at a reasonable price.”
So, you’re saying it’s not good enough for you, but the rest of us can just go ahead and book a room. Thanks for the guidance.
Places that get bad reviews usually have no one to blame but themselves.
First of all, maybe the place really is as bad as the reviews, although I don’t think that always the case.
But they also literally ask for it.
You can hardly finish your business anywhere without instantly getting a text or email asking you to let them know “how’d we do.”
Don’t ask if you’re not ready to get the brutal truth.
Maybe we’d all be more accountable if we remember we’re being instantly rated.
I might even check for spelling and grammar errors more closely if there were a “rate me now” option at the end of each column.
I still don’t have a room reserved for our trip.
Time to go back and see if there are any new reviews. I’m so confused.