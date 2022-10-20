Well, this wasn’t exactly what I had been asking for, hoping for, or even praying for.
But, upon opening up the shades one of those suddenly chilly mornings this week, it was pouring.
Like many other people this summer, I was hoping for a good rainfall.
A little help from the skies to keep our yards nice and give our farming friends a little break.
So, seeing a downpour of a different sort wasn’t what we had it mind. It wasn’t the skies that had opening up this particular morning, it was a tree that loosened up.
Leaves were falling from the sky like a January blizzard.
We stood there and laughed at the steady flow of leaves floating to the ground. Ground that was already getting covered.
It was a shower of yellow leaves that just the day before I had stood and admired for their beautiful color adding to a growing autumn vista.
I knew that it was inevitable. It happens every year about this time.
I know I will have to face up to getting leaves picked up before the winter sets in. But in 15 years at this house, with this particular tree in the backyard, I don’t think we’ve ever gone so quickly from full of leaves, to bare branches and a thick carpet of leaves.
It only took one day.
And we weren’t alone.
On a walk around the neighborhood, it was happening to elsewhere.
It seemed to be mostly from the same variety of tree and the same yellow leaves. Full-time showers led to covered streets and yards.
It wasn’t just the yard. Our quickly-stripping tree hangs some over a deck on the back of our house.
It was soon covered, as well.
Leading to that dilemma that when — or should I say if — I choose to clean them up on the deck, do I use a rake, a broom, heck maybe even a snow shovel to pick them all up.
Or just blow them all into the yard and go from there.
It took a couple of days to get the gumption up to actually start the clean-up, and to let the leaves dry out a little more to maybe help smash them into the yard waste container.
The fact I still had the same challenge two days later is attributable to the other strange phenomenon of this leaf blizzard.
They were STILL there!
It’s like there hasn’t been a breath of wind this week to rearrange things. When’s the last time that has happened?
I would have felt at least a little bit guilty if the wind had come up and “removed” some of the leaves to the rest of the neighborhood.
Wait, who am I kidding? I wouldn’t have felt bad at all.
It’s happened before and I laughed.
Nope, these were still here and waiting to be handled.
I tried a little bit of everything.
I used a leaf-blower’s vacuum feature to hopefully chop up the leaves and allow for more to fit the trash can. Not much luck there, though, they still just weren’t dry enough to chop.
So out comes the rake and the broom. Yes, many on the deck were swept up over raked up. Then the leftovers were blown out into the yard.
All the time I have to climb into the trash receptacle and stomp leaves down like I was stomping grapes for a fine wine.
All the time wondering, did this all have to happen at the same time?
I ran out of gas (and trash can space) before I ran out of leaves. Only part the work was done when I called it a day.
I’ll refrain from weekly leaf-picking updates, but I just felt picked on this week by Mother Nature and thought I would share.
Of course, the other scary thought is — while I was leaf picking — I realized the other two trees in the yard were laughing at me. (I swear it’s true.)
They continue to stand in their stately manner filled with leaves, waiting for me to finish this one tree before they take their turns.
I think I’ll check the forecast to see if it’s supposed to get windy anytime soon?