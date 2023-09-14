I’ve gone a little old school the last couple of weeks, while I’m sure most of the rest of you we’re utilizing all modern conveniences.
It was born of necessity. A mobility issue with timing that just worked out that way.
You might want to give it a try sometime, but let me warn you — don’t do so expecting (or should I say hoping) for a different result. It doesn’t happen that way.
The Nebraska football team is two games into the new season and I haven’t watched a live play yet. I’ve listened to these first two games on the radio. See, old school.
Both times the Huskers were playing, we were on the road between here and Kansas City. For the Minnesota game on a Thursday night, we were coming home from KC. For the Colorado game last Saturday, we were headed back that way.
The first trip, we just barely got into radio range as the game was starting with a fine, old-school static-laced AM radio signal.
It wasn’t too long before we were able to pull in an FM station with better quality for the rest of the way.
And, yes, I know. We could have streamed it through our phone, but when you’re going old-school, you might as well go all out.
No biggie if it meant we missed parts of the game.
The second trip was a little more interesting.
We held onto the Nebraska stations long enough to get through the first half.
For the second half, with Nebraska signals fading, we switched to a Sirius XM station that was carrying the game.
That coverage was a pick-up of the Colorado home radio crew.
Trust me … they were enjoying the game, especially the second half — a lot more than the Nebraska announcers.
They were — let’s say — mostly nice to the Husker dilemma, but there was no mistaking they were getting a little added kick out of the fact that the team fading in the second half was the one with an “N” on their helmet.
At least I doubt that Greg Sharpe giggled while pointing out at one time that the spread was larger than the notorious 2001 game (a 62-36 NU loss — thank goodness for a last-second touchdown).
In this era where every game, thankfully, is on TV, it’s not too often one listens on the radio.
It was a nostalgic nod back to the days where one or two games a year made it on the tube and we were left with the radio descriptions and our imaginations.
I even remember when there were three or four stations originating their own broadcast, there was no Husker Network with one crew only.
Growing up in North Platte, that meant we weren’t really all that familiar with “legendary” voices out of Omaha.
With the benefit of having seen so many games on TV, it’s easier now to use your imagination to picture what’s going on.
And again, trust me, fumbles and interceptions are just as ugly in your mind as they are in front of your very eyes.
Either I’ve become calloused to them, or I’m not as emotionally involved as some fans, but I thankfully have been able to avoid swerving into another lane or off the road when a pass ends up in the wrong hands.
A lot of people have developed hatreds toward national TV announcers they think have it in for their beloved Big Red.
They will try the “watch on TV, listen to the radio” trick.
It’s a little harder to do now with streaming services that can be a full minute behind live action, but there are ways out there to synch them up.
I already know that I’ll be too busy at the Greeley Irish Festival this weekend to either watch or listen to the game.
Same for the next three games after that. (One because they’re playing on a Friday night. That’s a topic for another day, but shouldn’t that be saved for high schools?)
Maybe by the Northwestern game on Oct. 21 I might finally be able to again watch a game on TV — and will still want to.
Or maybe I should go really old-school — and go to the game.