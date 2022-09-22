Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.