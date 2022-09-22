I wonder just how many things the younger me would laugh at about the current me. (And, yes, that is mixing adjectives, but let’s avoid any references to the “older” me.)
In our younger days we are invincible. Common household tasks would be dived into head-first with no safety measures taken.
As opposed to the current me while doing — well, let’s say mowing the lawn.
Before even heading outside, I slapped on generous amounts of sunscreen. More visibly, once outside, I had on my sunglasses to protect the eyes from UV waves, ear plugs for the loud mower noises and a floppy hat for more sun protection.
“Nice get up”, I could hear the younger me saying sarcastically.
He would point out how my first major purchase out of college was a stereo with speakers big enough to eat dinner off of and a generous volume knob.
Or how I would crack the car music up to window-shaking levels when warranted.
But now, “Cute orange ear plugs you’re sporting there.” (My dru-playing son recommended them.)
We wouldn’t even want to get the younger me started on the floppy hat with the wide brim all around.
It took me long enough to accept wearing ball-cap style hats, but now my closet has more of them than I really need.
The younger me would dread the day he would become the retired me who doesn’t mind what people think of the hat style.
Of course, I could really shock the younger me by taking that hat off and showing him the shining, sunscreen covered dome that is now where he had just run his fingers through a full head of hair.
If he was ever able to stop laughing at the mowing experience, I’m sure younger me could find much more to shock and/or humor him.
There’s the SUV in the garage where his little sports car should be parked. And the manner in which I drive the SUV, not always moving like the green flag has been dropped in Indy (well, most of the time, anyway.)
There’s the decreased presence of chocolate in the house where there used to be enough options to let me go years at a time without missing a day without a taste of chocolate. (I’d have to tell younger me to avoid annual visits to the doctor and their crazy ideas of how I should be eating.)
After I would have enough, I’d remind younger me I have photo evidence that his dress, grooming and behavior that are worth a laugh or two, as well.
We’d call a truce and I would get back to mowing the lawn.
Rating stingers
I’ve decided on a hierarchy of stinging insects just in case we want to notify scientist of changes to any current rating system.
It resulted thanks to some plants around our house that really bloom large this time of year and attract all sorts of pollinator type insects, especially bumble bees.
I’ve decided bumble bees are the nicest of the stinging insects and they thus get to go to the top of my ratings.
Besides being fancy dressers in their black and yellow look, they seem to be the most mellow — they just go about their work.
I can run the mower right next to and even into the flowers, do other work near by or just walk around and they don’t seem to care. I’ve never been stung by one. Bumbles are the best.
Wasps go to the bottom of my list. You can probably guess why.
I got stung by one earlier this year. It was a quick sneak attack.
We have some wasps flying around and they always appear more menacing, even dive bombing past my face just to keep me jumping. Wasps are the worst.
The rest are just kind of lumped together. Sweat bees are just obnoxious and kind of scrawny looking. Let’s put them next to wasps.
Honey bees get a high rating. Right behind bumbles if nothing else than for the honey they produce and they treat their tenders nicely.
We’ll just leave it at that, but the list is subject to change at any time, with stinging me being the top judging criteria.