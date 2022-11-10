Hopefully the next 700 words will make sense — at least as much as normal.
It’s a little different working under pressure. And not just the usual weekly deadline pressure.
No, this is the pressure of typing away while worrying that your world could come tumbling down around you at any second. And I’m not speaking metaphorically.
I’m not talking about election results, or inflation or any of the dozens of serious topics discussed in other parts of the paper than my little corner of this page.
I mean I’m really worried things might come crashing down before I finish the next sentence.
That’s what happens when you sit down at your desk to begin writing just to notice the two nails right in front of you.
My wife found them under the desk and left them here to see if I could make any sense of them.
Most people would probably say my “writing desk” isn’t much. It’s a small, wooden desk.
Not much more than three-and-a-half feet across and a couple feet deep. There’s enough room on the surface for our laptop, the mousepad and a few vintage items.
Those vintage items are things that spark their own kind of memories: There’s a Royal manual typewriter that is a strong resemblance to those in the classroom where I first learned to type.
It’s also could have been in the first newsroom I worked in. One of those old beasts that you really had to hammer on the keyboard to make a good impression.
It forced me to master a two-fingered typing style just to make sure what I was writing was legible.
On the other side of the desk is one of the earlier (circa 1990) cell phones.
It’s not quite as big as the one used by Zach on Saved by the Bell (you know what I mean), but it’s close.
A brick phone as it was known, but also the amazing modern device that was turning heads when I was working in the cell phone industry for the first of what would eventually be 20 years.
You can see things on the top of my desk thanks to the made-to-look vintage John Deere lamp.
It has a stained glass look to it with a series of John Deere logos through the history of the company on it.
It’s a reminder of the summers and winter breaks spent working at the same John Deere dealership that was home to more than 40 working years for my dad — one of three John Deere stores he worked at in his life.
We’re a green family.
Which brings us to the biggest vintage item of them all. The desk itself.
I remember it first as being dad’s desk. A place where he worked at home on his community involvement.
He shared it with mom, and as the years went by, it mainly became her desk. She was the bookkeeper and bill payer of the family.
And eventually, even in their retirement years, it hosted the computer that she would do budget worksheets and emails on.
It followed her to four different homes, but with her latest move a couple years ago, the desk was no longer needed.
I couldn’t stand to see it donated away with other furniture, so now it’s my desk. To most, it may not look like much. Just a little desk with drawers on each side and a lot of scratches and worn off stain.
But, it’s here and still serving it purpose.
And — apparently — falling apart. How else would you explain the nails.
I crawled under the center drawer where they had been found, and maybe they came from the desk. One had white paint on it. No part of the desk is white.
But there are parts nailed on to the desk that don’t look like how it came off the showroom floor. That’s probably more of dad’s influence.
The nails may have come from his can of spare parts called upon when something needed fixed.
So, I guess all I have to do is find which board is hanging loose without two nails and fix it — again.
After all, it can’t go to the junk heap.
Too many memories.