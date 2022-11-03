Last week in this space we talked about the fact I used an old, long neglected 35mm film camera to take pictures on a recent sightseeing trip.
(I still haven’t got the pictures back. They must have to travel farther than I did to get developed in some overworked film developing sweat shop in an undisclosed location.)
I believe I labeled the experience as going “old school."
And that it wasn’t that I was opposed to accepting the more current digital photography experience, it was just born of necessity having long put off the purchase of such a camera.
I’m hoping that the old-school label will be enough to avoid being cast aside as old-fashioned.
Or worse yet, as having developed into "get off my lawn guy” holding off all modern inventions.
There might be evidence to the contrary.
On that same recent trip, we visited on attraction that required tickets for a ski-lift gondola to the top of a mountain.
I demonstrated my up-to-date hipness by ordering the tickets well ahead of time online.
The only trouble was, you still had to check-in onsite and get your final pass. All that was needed was the QR code they would send to me.
Those cute little squiggly QR code boxes are showing up everywhere.
If you want more information about this, or need to go to an Internet site for that, just whip our your phone and shoot the QR code to lead you there.
I’m good with that, having read many a restaurant menu by using the code.
In this case, my mistake was out a bar code that was also on the e-mail, not the QR code.
That meant the automatic machine for getting the final ticket just kind of laughed at me for having the wrong code, and forced me to interrupt a clearly bored with their job human to correct the error of my ways.
I started new-school, but ended up in the old-school line.
So you can see I was trying.
Much like I did while stopping at a McDonalds attached to a truck stop after a quick visit to my hometown of North Platte.
All I wanted was a Coke for the road to help keep me awake the next two hours.
The absence of any humans at the front counter eagerly wanting to take my order made it clear their preference was that I, and another fellow traveler, use the fancy, big, touch-screen kiosk to place our orders, pay for them with a card and then approach the human to receive our order.
I was doing pretty good (better than the other guy who had to holler for help), until “check-out” time.
It wouldn’t advance to the screen I needed no matter how many times I poked the button.
Thank goodness the other guy had summoned help (his machine was totally wacked up), as I too asked the 20-something to help the old guy finish his order.
To further show my age, I didn’t want to use my bank card for a lousy $1.07 purchase, so she rolled her eyes (well, probably) and let me use actual cash at the counter for my drink.
Well, for the cup of the drink anyway. I had to pour my own.
One last old-school vs. new-school incident of the past week.
Myself and one other college buddy owed a third former school mate for accommodations and other expenses for a trip the three of us and our wives will soon embark on for a basketball game.
The other guy immediately asked for the third person’s Zelle information. Within minutes, he had paid his share for the trip.
I had to look up Zelle to even know that it’s an electronic method to transfer money. So, I went old-school — and wrote him a check and sent it in the mail.
The postal service type mail.
I worried it might confuse the poor guy to see a check for the first time in ages. And I felt bad he might have to go to the bank.
Not to worry. He texted that it was e-deposited within minutes of receiving it.
Old-school meets new-school once again. Good thing I don’t have to chose a side.