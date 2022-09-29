This week’s inspiration comes from the source of all good inspirations: the comics page.
This one came from the Sunday funnies of a another newspaper.
A man was telling his wife that he had calculated that if she had walked two miles per day for the past 20 years, 300 days per year (allowing for weather and other factors) that would mean she had walked halfway around the earth at the equator.
Sounds pretty impressive, but her reaction was, “Is that all?!”
If there is something we haven’t been keeping close track of, I think it is human nature to assume we have achieved more than we actually have.
I’m sure the woman felt like she had walked all the way around the world, multiple times.
There have been different times through the years where I’ve tried to make a regular effort of walking. The fact that I said multiple “times” tells you I haven’t constantly stayed with it.
Once I retired, it was easier to use the morning hours for walks around the neighborhood.
Sometimes accompanied by my wife, other times going solo. I got a little more serious about it right about a year ago.
I told myself I would walk four or five days a week. If the weather was bad, time on the treadmill — at a walking pace — would take its place.
At first, I’d take a route that covered two miles.
Eventually, I’d switch to a lap around the neighborhood that checked in right at three miles.
That was the routine for five months. Since, I’ve cut back to three times a week.
I’ll spare you the mathematical details, but inspired by the comic strip husband, I did some calculations of my own.
If it has been a full year since I started, I think I’ve walked right around (drumroll, please) 543 miles.
That’s from the Wyoming border to Omaha on Interstate 80 and back just about to the Hastings exit. In the words of the comic strip lady: “Is that all?!”
Feels like I’ve been right with her half-way around the world. Oh well, in my mind, it stays that way.
Until proven otherwise, I’ll go with the exaggeration.
We all like the pumped-up numbers.
Just think of that expression you probably heard while growing up, and if you’re a parent you’ve likely used yourself. Does this sound familiar:
“If I’ve told you once I’ve told you a MILLION times …”
It’s the parental exaggeration used to help make a point of repeated admonitions to get something done.
A word of warning if you’re the child hearing this phrase, don’t ever answer (sarcastically): “A million times? Think about it.”
Trust me. That answer isn’t appreciated. Just agree you’ve heard it a million times.
If a number can be assigned to it, we can exaggerate its frequency.
Covering for a co-worker a thousand times, doing hundreds of loads of laundry a day, sitting in the bleachers at school events for 20 years. It all adds up, or comes up a little short.
A million is always a good number to use. I would say I’ve written millions of words writing this column, but unfortunately, it’s easy enough to fact check.
I’ve been writing these weekly ramblings since June 2000. That’s 22 years and a few months.
Let’s call it 1,157 weeks.
Allowing for a handful of skipped weeks and a few times that Friday fell on a holiday, let’s round down and says I’ve written 1,142 columns.
Each week, I shoot for 700 words in length. Coming into this week, that would be 799,400 words.
Sadly, short of “millions”.
But, hey, this week should put me over the 800-grand mark.
To get the last 200,000 words needed to let me stake a legitimate claim of a “million words,” I need to do 286 more columns. YIKES!
That sounds like a lot. Five-and-a-half more years. Surely someone will come to their senses and finally cut me off before that.
But, it’s something to shoot for.
I would have to write until I’m — well, never mind how old I would be, but I would have a chance to write about my 70th birthday.
Maybe I’ll go for a 100-mile walk to think about it.