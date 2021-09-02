Before I saw the new “Candyman,” I watched the original 1992 movie. That was both a great decision and a poor one. Because I saw the original, I understood the twisted references to the older film, but I was also more critical of the 2021 spiritual sequel.
1992’s “Candyman” pulled me into its disturbed fantasy. Clive Barker and Bernard Rose’s horrific tale about a woman hypnotized by the titular character reminded me of classic horror films like “Dracula.” But the brutal violence was more reminiscent of “Halloween” or “Friday the 13th.” This combination made for a fascinating nightmare that stayed with me.
2021’s “Candyman,” on the other hand, literally made me shake with fear as I fell deeper and deeper into this new but familiar world. The new film lacks the nuance of the original in its screenplay, and no one is as haunting as Tony Todd, the original Candyman. But director Nia DaCosta knows how to build tension to a fever pitch and masterfully creates a world that is a terrifying mirror version of our own.
In the film, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy, a struggling artist who can’t find inspiration for his next series. His girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), tries to help him break through that creative wall, but it’s no use. That is until Brianna’s brother, Troy, tells them the tale of Helen Lyle, the lead character of the original film.
As Troy tells the story, fans of the original movie will immediately recognize that Helen’s story has been manipulated over the years. Helen, who went on a killing spree, is no longer linked to Candyman, and Troy says that she tried to sacrifice a baby in a bonfire outside the Cabrini-Green projects. In reality, she was the one trying to save the child.
Regardless of the warped nature of the original story, the idea is implanted in Anthony’s head, and he must further investigate this brutal deed’s circumstances. In his investigation, he visits the projects and encounters Burke (Colman Domingo), who tells Anthony the tale of Candyman. Again, this is not the story of the 1992 film. Instead, Burke tells Anthony of his encounter with Sherman Fields, who was accused of putting razor blades in candy.
The police were now in hot pursuit because a young white girl received one of his tainted treats. When Burke saw Fields with a handful of candy, he screamed and alerted the police to Fields’ location. The officers then beat the man to death, only to discover later when more candy with razor blades appeared that he was innocent. But following these events, an urban legend arose that said if you spoke the name “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror that Fields would appear in the reflection and brutally murder you.
Anthony begins his journey with Candyman by creating various art pieces related to the lore and brutal murders of the past. Because great art isn’t appreciated in its day, Anthony is met with critical reactions from art gallery owners and critics alike. But as he falls deeper and deeper into the dark tale of Candyman, his critics soon find themselves victims of his art.
Nia DaCosta and co-writer/producer Jordan Peele attempt to cover a lot in their version of “Candyman.” They tackle art theory, criticism, race relations, gentrification, police brutality, and the endless violence against black people. I applaud their approach to this sequel because it’s bold and demands reflective dialogue. I’ve already had two great conversations with people about this film, and they’ve carried contrasting opinions.
As bold as the film is, however, the message doesn’t land as well as it could have. Had DaCosta and Peele refocused their film on only a few of these subjects or tightened some hanging threads, they would have an instant masterpiece similar to Peele’s “Get Out.”
The filmmakers make white people most of the victims of Candyman’s hook, and it seems like that is purposeful and communicating something about black vengeance. But we also see the aftermath of two young black girls he slaughters. This choice complicates the theme and weighs 2021’s “Candyman” down.
The first film featured Helen Lyle as the protagonist who dares to dabble with the urban legends of the projects, and she fairly faces the consequences by becoming a disciple of Candyman. When people dare to speak his name in this film, it’s brutal violence for the sake of brutal violence. I wanted to love this new version, and I was pulled in by its atmosphere, but the story left me as hollow as an abandoned beehive.