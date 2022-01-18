The new “Scream” is a perfect mix of old and new. Nowhere is this clearer than the opening. Ghostface calls the first victim, Tara (Jenna Ortega), on a landline while she texts her friend. Once Tara realizes she’s in danger, she locks her doors using an app, but Ghostface outplays her by overriding it. Then the iconic villain appears, and it is relentless. Ghostface stabs through Tara’s hand then her torso repeatedly. It’s clear that this “Scream” won’t pull punches.
Following the opening, “Scream” devolves into a mediocre horror film. We’re introduced to the main characters and their connections to Tara, and it all feels far too focused on exposition. Even when the legacy characters are introduced, the fun of this series appears to be taking a backseat. Dewey Riley (David Arquette) is a depressed recluse longing for his former love Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). Weathers is stuck on the morning news, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has moved on and lives a peaceful, suburban life.
Thankfully, this approach to the sequel is short-lived once Randy Meeks’ niece, Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), takes on the role of the horror movie aficionado and resident “Stab” expert. To those who don’t know, “Stab” is the in-universe movie based on the events of the original “Scream.”
In Mindy’s standout scene, she eviscerates horror franchises and reboots/requels with a strong focus on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and its director Rian Johnson. It’s unclear whether or not the writers think “The Last Jedi” is genius or trash, but what is clear is that they find plenty to laugh at within toxic fan culture.
After this metatextual scene, there are now layers to Ghostface’s actions. This is also true of the filmmaking. The dialogue now functions as meta-commentary, and the directors reference well-known films with their shot composition. This element also makes “Scream” immensely rewatchable because audiences can peel layer after layer when they rewatch the movie.
Metatextuality isn’t enough to make a compelling horror movie, though. It has to get the fundamentals of horror correct. “Scream” succeeds. This new film is gory and legitimately terrifying. You’ll grip your significant other’s hand or the theater armrest as you fall deeper and deeper into the twisted world dominated by Ghostface. The directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are just as effective at building tension as the master Wes Craven, who started this series.
And while there are gory elements in this new “Scream,” it honors the original films by not going overboard. Gore isn’t used to disgust the audience. It heightens the stakes and establishes this Ghostface as a formidable foe. Something else that raised the stakes was how the characters all questioned each other toward the end of the film. There is some finger-pointing in the original, but mainly Sidney accused people of being the killer. In this new movie, it’s fun to see them all suspect each other.
“Scream” is, after all, a whodunnit just as much as it’s a horror movie, and the whodunnit of it all works quite well. Unfortunately, there are lines in the finale that feel too on the nose, and they take away from the ending’s impact. That said, “Scream” is fantastic and a sign that it will be one of the best years in horror yet.