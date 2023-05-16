Movie review

“Air”

Grade: B

Starring: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck

Rated: R for language throughout

Now Playing: Hastings Museum (Showtimes begin on May 26)

“Air” takes audiences on an exhilarating and humorous journey back to the 1980s, unraveling the captivating story behind the birth of the legendary Air Jordan brand.

With a talented cast, a compelling premise and a nostalgic backdrop, this film expertly captures the essence of a groundbreaking collaboration between Nike and basketball superstar Michael Jordan, leaving viewers both inspired and nostalgic.

