“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania,” the third installment in the Ant-Man series, had plenty of anticipation around it. With a witty first two films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's vast world-building, it seemed like the movie had all the potential to be a fun and engaging experience. It falls short of the high expectations set by its predecessors, however.
The movie's opening is funny and feels like a proper follow-up to the first two films, with Paul Rudd's portrayal of Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, as charming and entertaining as ever. The banter between the characters feels natural, and the humor is on point.
The movie takes a dramatic Avengers-level turn, however, and isn't better for it. The tone shifts dramatically, and the plot is shoehorned into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative rather than being a cohesive and meaningful story in its own right. “Quantumania’s” plot is convoluted and doesn't make sense, and the finale is anticlimactic and underwhelming.
An over-reliance on computer-generated imagery makes it hard for the viewer to connect with the world on screen, taking them out of the experience instead of immersing them in it. Director Peyton Reed’s use of CGI is excessive, with almost every scene featuring some form of digital manipulation. While some of the effects are impressive, the movie often looks ugly, and it's hard to tell what's real and what's not.
The film's unimpressive performances and underdeveloped characters are also significant disappointments. Bill Murray and Michelle Pfeiffer deliver awkward performances that betray their lack of confidence on a green screen. Their characters feel tacked on and underdeveloped, robbing the movie of emotional weight. Similarly, the movie's primary antagonist, Jonathan Majors, is good but could be better. His monologues range from brilliant to taxing.
Moreover, the humor in the movie is juvenile at best and insultingly bad at worst. The jokes are predictable, and the comedic timing is often off, resulting in awkward and forced laughs. The film's attempt to inject humor into every scene feels forced and unnecessary, detracting from the story's already weak narrative.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania" has some enjoyable moments, but it falls short of the high expectations set by its predecessors. While the film's opening is funny and engaging, the convoluted plot, excessive use of CGI, and underdeveloped characters make it a forgettable experience. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may find some enjoyment in this installment, but it's clear that the franchise needs to step up its game if it wants to keep audiences engaged in the future.