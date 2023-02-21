Patrick White

Movie review

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Grade: C

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas

Rated: PG-13 for violence/action, and language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania,” the third installment in the Ant-Man series, had plenty of anticipation around it. With a witty first two films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's vast world-building, it seemed like the movie had all the potential to be a fun and engaging experience. It falls short of the high expectations set by its predecessors, however.

The movie's opening is funny and feels like a proper follow-up to the first two films, with Paul Rudd's portrayal of Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, as charming and entertaining as ever. The banter between the characters feels natural, and the humor is on point.

0
0
0
0
0