Like “Mortal Kombat,” I don’t think my readers will enjoy “Army of the Dead.” It is full of gratuitous violence and foul language. If neither of those deters you, let me warn you that “Army of the Dead” is a mostly dull and over-dramatic zombie heist movie that I forgot almost immediately.
Zack Snyder, who most recently released his version of “Justice League,” has severed his ties with Warner Bros. and now makes movies for Netflix. In his first film with the streaming service, a group of thieves is hired to steal $200 million from a safe in a Las Vegas casino overrun by zombies.
I’m sure that pitch was enough to get Netflix onboard. But I find it hard to believe that they didn’t pump the brakes a bit when Snyder shared that the film would also be a dramatic father-daughter reunion story and that the zombies wouldn’t be a threat until an hour into the movie.
Rather than throwing viewers into the zombie action, Snyder wastes time by presenting far too much exposition. Sorry, Zack, but I don’t care about any of these characters. That’s not why I’m here. I’m here for two reasons: zombies and a heist.
While Snyder eventually gives us zombies, there is plenty to be desired on the heist front. For instance, nothing about it is exciting, and Snyder fails to build tension in any heist-focused scenes.
The escape helicopter blows up early on, but the mechanic quickly repairs it off-screen. A nuclear bomb is scheduled to drop on the crew, but thankfully, they can do everything promptly even though they initially thought they had days. And a safe is cracked after only one minor setback that is played for laughs but isn’t funny.
Speaking of humor, much of it doesn’t work. Snyder struggles so much with humor that it wasn’t clear to me when I should laugh. The only time it was most apparent to me was when the German safecracker said something in German. Unfortunately for the filmmaker and writers, it’s not enough for someone to say something in an accent to get a laugh. It just seemed offensive, considering this character is the most effective in his role.
Comedian Tig Notaro is also used to inject humor into the movie, and sometimes her dry sense of humor works. But it’s overused and forced at many points, so it doesn’t always work. Her performance also fails to gain traction because it is evident at many points that she was not on set with her castmates. She replaced Chris D’Elia in the movie after all principal photography after allegations against him came to light.
Most of the film’s effects are pretty impressive. “Army of the Dead” features plenty of gunshots and explosions that look convincing. The Las Vegas setting is appropriately deteriorating, just like the flesh of the zombies.
As for those zombies, they are the real stars of the film. Each makeup design is distinct and terrifying, and their relentless desire to attack and feed was entertaining.
The zombies may have been my favorite part of this movie, but they seemed secondary to characters who didn’t need backstories. Keep it simple, Snyder. Not every action film needs complex exposition. Sometimes it’s OK to throw an audience into a world and let them learn along the way.
Because he spent so much time establishing character histories, I was bored long before the undead arrived in full force. “Army of the Dead” should have been an easy home run, but I was left cold to it. Maybe next time Snyder will learn that more story doesn’t necessarily make a movie better.