Batman, Doctor Strange and Thor should watch out because the most compelling superhero story in theaters features the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. With “Elvis,” writer/director Baz Luhrmann treats the incomparable rock star like Captain Marvel Jr. (Elvis’s favorite) or Superman. He gives us a compelling, though fabricated, origin, a rise to heroic dominance, and a fall from grace orchestrated by a money-hungry madman.
This interpretation might rattle and roll some moviegoers, but if Luhrmann’s direction doesn’t make them believe, Austin Butler’s star-turning performance as Elvis Presley will. Butler is a revelation in the role by perfectly capturing the youthful energy of the undulating young hunk who transforms into an over-drugged but exceptionally talented crowd-pleaser.
Butler not only physically transforms into the icon by slicking his hair back, throwing on the old duds, and wearing progressively more makeup. The young actor inhabits the role from tooth to the tongue by giving his best interpretation of Presley’s distinct vocal patterns.
As is expected in a biopic of late, Butler doesn’t do all the singing, but he proves himself worthy with the earliest tunes from the King (“Hound Dog,” “Trouble”) then his voice is blended with Elvis’s in the later hits (“Suspicious Minds,” “Unchained Melody”). This transition from Butler alone to iconic blend is not apparent, keeping audiences in the exaggerated reality Luhrmann devised.
While the king is the focus of Luhrmann’s latest film, he is not our primary storyteller. Colonel Tom Parker, famously not a colonel, a Tom or a Parker, is our possibly unreliable narrator. The real-life Parker was Elvis’s manager from 1955 to 1977, and depending on who you ask, he was either a delightful and caring man or a crook. Luhrmann and his team are clearly in the “crook” camp, and they paint Parker as a villain who might as well be twirling a mustache.
Luhrmann chose America’s Dad, Tom Hanks, to play Parker, a rare villainous performance for the famous actor. Hanks’ performance might be the most contentious part of the film, but if you embrace the comic book influence of Elvis’s story, you’ll appreciate what Hanks is doing.
The veteran actor plays Parker as if he was a mix of Lex Luthor and Elmer Fudd. It makes sense that Luhrmann directed Hanks this way, considering he needed a strong enough foe to match the majesty of Elvis for his superhero film.
While the over-the-top superhero influence is present throughout the film, Luhrmann does pull in realism throughout the film. Nowhere is this clearer than his focus on Elvis’s real-life music influences, including black gospel, R&B, rock and blues. Elvis was an icon who changed the face of rock ‘n’ roll, but he also recognized those who came before him, like Fats Domino.
Luhrmann recognizes this influence and thankfully features black artists early in the film. That said, as Presley rises to prominence, that connection is severed, which shows the artist’s progression as an icon of white Americana for better or worse. In Luhrmann’s hands, Presley mostly gets off judgment-free because the famed director is not interested in “canceling” the rock star decades after his death. This is a celebration.
“Elvis” isn’t the most profound exploration of music or the icon in America because it’s a superhero story at its core with the performer’s incredible rise and devastating demise. Still, Luhrmann’s latest is a musical melodrama that will have you tapping your toes one minute and wiping away tears the next. It may not be the perfect biopic of the King, but it is undoubtedly the epic that the King deserves.