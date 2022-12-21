Patrick White

Movie review

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Grade: B-

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is a bizarrely entertaining sequel. It has a convoluted screenplay and clunky — with a capital “C” — dialogue. But it also features action spectacle unlike anything else produced in the last year. All the other expected Avatar weirdness is the cherry on top.

In “The Way of Water,” Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are now parents of three biological children and two adopted children. Their family’s peace is disrupted with the arrival of Colonel Quaritch, who died in the previous film, but now embodies an avatar years later. Ultimately, this is a story of Jake and Quaritch’s conflict, but opposite that plot are intersecting subplots about Jake and Neytiri’s children.

