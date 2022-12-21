James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is a bizarrely entertaining sequel. It has a convoluted screenplay and clunky — with a capital “C” — dialogue. But it also features action spectacle unlike anything else produced in the last year. All the other expected Avatar weirdness is the cherry on top.
In “The Way of Water,” Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are now parents of three biological children and two adopted children. Their family’s peace is disrupted with the arrival of Colonel Quaritch, who died in the previous film, but now embodies an avatar years later. Ultimately, this is a story of Jake and Quaritch’s conflict, but opposite that plot are intersecting subplots about Jake and Neytiri’s children.
The most compelling one belongs to Lo’ak, the son of the lead Na’vi characters. Lo’ak is a rebellious Na’vi teenager whose rebellion is often motivated by a desire to help others. His most incredible act of selflessness occurs when he saves a whale-like creature from poachers’ weapons.
While his story is compelling, it is somewhat damaged by Cameron’s inability to move forward with his characters. Lo’ak’s motivations and actions are repetitive and hammer the message about passion for humanity and the animal kingdom a little too aggressively.
Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) is also compelling, which is an incredible feat considering she is the alien child of Weaver’s character from the first film but is still oddly played by Weaver. I remember this choice baffled me when I saw the first full trailer, and I said there was no way it could work. Weaver was fantastic in the role — an incredible feat for a 73-year-old actor — so I’m glad to eat my words now .
While Weaver is excellent, her character, Kiri, is too much of a mystery to fully connect and empathize with. She starts with many questions about her past, and by the film’s end, too few are answered. Something is compelling about an enigmatic person. But when her mysterious attributes become too much of the focus, we lose the character development.
Lo’ak and Kiri symbolize the successes and failures of all characters in “The Way of Water.” For every overdeveloped character, there is an underdeveloped one. Hopefully, Cameron will strike a more precise balance in the next movie.
While the character exploration is forgivable, what is not is the ridiculous overuse of the word “bro.” I never want to hear it in an Avatar movie again. Five characters are brothers or have brothers, so the repeated use of “brother” makes sense, but “bro” is grating. It aggressively dates the movie and makes every character that utters it seem like they’re in a bad ’90s teen drama.
Still, I can ignore a thousand “bros” if it means I get action sequences like those in “The Way of Water.” Cameron absolutely crushes the action, making the film’s last hour worth the long wait. As awesome as Marvel Studios’ movies are, it’s shocking to think they’ve never come close to touching the grandeur Cameron captures in his films. He once again sets the standard, and it’s about time everybody learns from the master.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a wild ride, but it’s worth the trip. The action, the spectacle and the bizarrely fascinating characters are compelling, and it begs to be seen on the big screen.