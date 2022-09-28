“Barbarian” is one of those rare movies that is difficult to review without spoiling it. What can be said is that the film is entertaining and disturbing in a fun way. But in order to have fun with this film, you’ve got to be up for a twisted journey of horror.
The film starts in a seemingly ordinary way. A young woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell) is understandably exasperated when she discovers she can’t get into the house she reserved because the key is missing.
She responds by banging her fists on the door, hoping someone is inside. Tess knows the likelihood of someone being inside is low, but she’s desperate. When she’s about to give up and find another option, she notices a light turn on in the home. She returns to the front door and discovers that Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there.
Keith is a kind young man who understands the mistake and encourages Tess to come inside. “Barbarian” is billed as a thriller/horror movie, so anyone who knows that genre will be bothered by Tess’ trusting nature. Making matters even creepier for those in the know is that Skarsgård brought Pennywise the Dancing Clown to life in the hit horror flicks “IT” and “IT: Chapter Two.” So he doesn’t have the best on-screen track record as the comforting male lead.
Still, Skarsgård plays a convincing leading man opposite Campbell. Gone is the ultra creepy stare of Pennywise. In its place is an unassuming and somewhat awkward personality that could belong to a perfectly normal individual or a monster.
Campbell is also excellent in her role. She’s not well known yet, but with time, it’s safe to say we’ll see more of her. Throughout the film, she gives a genuine performance to which audiences can easily latch.
After some polite conversation, Tess is convinced to stay in the house for the night. If you know the genre, you’re screaming at the review in front of you, begging Tess not to do it. You’ll do the same in the theater. “Barbarian” is one day destined for horror movie nights when you can yell at the scream with friends. What happens next will surprise you, but you won’t get further details here.
Know this, writer/director Zach Cregger has something up his sleeve that no one will see coming. He’s created a haunted house of horrors that will disturb the most desensitized horror fanatic. But while he relies on horror tropes such as jump scares, he also uses more inventive techniques like a perfect smash cut from one scene to another.
This transition introduces our third lead, AJ, played by the woefully underrated Justin Long. Nothing can be said about Long without spoiling the film, but he gives a fantastic performance and reminds audiences that this 2000s comedy it-boy has still got the goods.
For those looking for something original, disturbing, and ultimately a lot of fun (if you can stomach it), “Barbarian” delivers.