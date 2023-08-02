“Barbie” evokes nostalgia, resembling my sister’s cherished, blocky 1990s backpack filled with Barbies, Kens and an abundance of accessories. Its treasure trove is so vast that unpacking it feels like an exciting adventure, akin to hunting for Barbie’s favorite outfit amidst a playful jumble of plastic limbs and fabric.
Among the intricate themes explored in “Barbie,” the central plot remains refreshingly straightforward. Margot Robbie embodies Stereotypical Barbie, whose mind grapples with existential thoughts and the concept of mortality. In her quest for answers, she seeks counsel from her fellow Barbies, ultimately finding answers in the company of “Weird” Barbie, portrayed by Kate McKinnon. The quirky adviser encourages Stereotypical Barbie to embark on a journey to confront her existential dread by connecting with her owner and finding a way to transcend her uncertainties.
If you are looking for a Barbie movie similar to her made-for-video animated adventures, you’re in for a rude awakening. This rendition of “Barbie” is a powerful statement on the patriarchy and the systematic degradation of women, shaped by the insightful vision of writer/director Greta Gerwig. Embracing this opportunity to shed light on the most iconic doll’s legacy, Gerwig fearlessly delves into thought-provoking themes.
Yet, amidst its profound message, the film remains immensely enjoyable, showcasing Gerwig’s ability to balance substance with entertainment and ensuring that fun is not sacrificed in the process.
Gerwig’s collaboration with production designer Sarah Greenwood culminates in a visually stunning cinematic experience, enveloping audiences in neon-pink chaos that is simply irresistible. The film’s genuine silliness, inspired by Gerwig’s playful direction, offers a refreshing break from the formulaic movies of today, adding a unique charm to the narrative. Amidst the thought-provoking themes explored, “Barbie” delivers an unforgettable journey that leaves a lasting impression on its viewers.
In the movie, Ryan Gosling leads the silly charge with unmatched brilliance, delivering an electric and side-splitting performance as Ken. From the onset, he embodies a desperate, doe-eyed pretty boy, but his transformation into a misogynistic blowhard who embraces mink and power ballads is nothing short of incredible. As the plot progresses, Gosling flawlessly navigates his character’s intended unlikable traits, infusing Ken with a captivating charm from start to finish.
Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie in this film is predestined and avoids a mere plastic caricature, showcasing a Barbie with agency, emotions and intelligence that resonate authentically. Robbie’s performance surpasses expectations, embodying Barbie’s multifaceted personality with finesse, leaving audiences in awe of her superstar talent. Her nuanced portrayal adds refreshing complexity to the character, making Barbie relatable and endearing as she navigates her journey.
The supporting cast also shines brightly, with all the Barbie actresses delivering a blast of fun and unique performances that set them apart yet united by the familiar “Hi Barbie.” Michael Cera’s portrayal of the lesser-known Allan steals every scene, showcasing his comedic brilliance. America Ferrera’s commanding presence becomes the film’s voice, delivering an impassioned speech about womanhood that embodies its core themes. Ferrera’s exceptional performance should serve as a reminder to audiences and studios alike to treasure her acting talent. At the same time, Gerwig’s monologues powerfully call upon all women to introspect, embrace their brilliance and flaws, and celebrate their womanhood.
“Barbie” is a remarkable summer movie that skillfully combines the elements of a fun blockbuster, infused with comedy and action, while delivering a profound real-world message. Gerwig, Robbie and the entire cast have transformed a synthetic doll into a powerful statement worth contemplating. This film goes beyond mere entertainment, sparking thought-provoking debates and leaving a lasting impact on its audience.
Story Highlights “Barbie” Grade: A Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Rated: PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language Now Playing: Rivoli 3 {related_content_uuid}dc10382f-a247-41eb-aa85-464f56b36b59{/related_content_uuid}