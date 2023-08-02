Patrick White

Story Highlights

“Barbie”

Grade: A

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language

Now Playing: Rivoli 3

“Barbie” evokes nostalgia, resembling my sister’s cherished, blocky 1990s backpack filled with Barbies, Kens and an abundance of accessories. Its treasure trove is so vast that unpacking it feels like an exciting adventure, akin to hunting for Barbie’s favorite outfit amidst a playful jumble of plastic limbs and fabric.

Among the intricate themes explored in “Barbie,” the central plot remains refreshingly straightforward. Margot Robbie embodies Stereotypical Barbie, whose mind grapples with existential thoughts and the concept of mortality. In her quest for answers, she seeks counsel from her fellow Barbies, ultimately finding answers in the company of “Weird” Barbie, portrayed by Kate McKinnon. The quirky adviser encourages Stereotypical Barbie to embark on a journey to confront her existential dread by connecting with her owner and finding a way to transcend her uncertainties.

0
0
0
0
0