“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” had all the potential to be a knockout success, but unfortunately, it fell short of the mark. This middling effort tries to capture the inspiring journey of George Foreman, but it falls victim to the age-old trap of relying on formulaic storytelling and clichés.
The film opens with Foreman as a young man growing up in the rough and tumble streets of Houston, Texas. We see him getting into trouble with the law, but we also see the spark of passion he has for boxing. The film progresses quickly, showing his meteoric rise in the boxing world, culminating in his first title fight against Joe Frazier. However, these scenes feel too familiar and formulaic, lacking the depth and nuance that would have made them truly engaging.
One of the film’s biggest problems is its pacing. While some scenes are thrilling and engaging, others feel plodding. The film spends too much time on Foreman’s early fights and needs more time exploring the emotional struggles and personal demons he faced throughout his career. These struggles would have made for a genuinely compelling story, but they’re often left unexplored.
Another issue with the film is its reliance on clichés and predictable storytelling. The tough upbringing, the grueling training montages, the underdog story — everything feels overly familiar and lacks any real surprises or twists. The characters, including Foreman himself, feel more like caricatures than real people, making it hard to connect with them emotionally.
Despite these flaws, the film does have some redeeming qualities. The actors do a solid job of portraying the boxers, capturing their spirit and intensity. Khris Davis portrays Foreman, and it’s obvious he’s giving his all mentally and physically, but it’s unlikely he’ll see a glimmer of Oscar gold for this performance. Sullivan Jones, as Muhammad Ali, also manages to break through the mediocrity to give a charismatic performance as the icon.
The film’s biggest strength is its portrayal of Foreman as a complex and flawed individual. While he may have been a successful boxer, he struggled with personal demons and emotional turmoil throughout his career. The film does a good job of showing the toll that his fame and fortune took on his personal life and the struggles he faced in coming to terms with his legacy. However, these scenes are too few and far between, leaving much of Foreman’s story untold.
In the end, unlike the real-life person, the movie “Big George Foreman” falls short of its potential. While it may appeal to die-hard boxing fans or those looking for a simple underdog story, it lacks the depth and complexity needed to truly capture the essence of Foreman’s remarkable journey. This film may not be a knockout success, but it’s worth watching for the solid performances and to learn more about the man who became the world’s heavyweight champion for the second time at 45 years old.