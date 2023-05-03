Patrick White

Movie review

"Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World"

Grade: C+

Starring: Khris Davis, Forest Whitaker, Jasmine Matthews

Rated: PG-13 for some sports violence

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” had all the potential to be a knockout success, but unfortunately, it fell short of the mark. This middling effort tries to capture the inspiring journey of George Foreman, but it falls victim to the age-old trap of relying on formulaic storytelling and clichés.

The film opens with Foreman as a young man growing up in the rough and tumble streets of Houston, Texas. We see him getting into trouble with the law, but we also see the spark of passion he has for boxing. The film progresses quickly, showing his meteoric rise in the boxing world, culminating in his first title fight against Joe Frazier. However, these scenes feel too familiar and formulaic, lacking the depth and nuance that would have made them truly engaging.

