Patrick White

Movie review

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Grade: A-

Starring: Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action, and some language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

Outlook-z4wdoigc.png

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” leans into acknowledging actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, and the movie is better for it. In the opening scene, Shuri (T’Challa’s sister) is frantically trying to save her brother’s life by creating a synthetic heart-shaped herb, which gives T’Challa the powers of the Black Panther.

It’s clear that Shuri (Letitia Wright) has failed when her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), enters the lab and tells her that T’Challa is gone. Bassett and Wright raise the dramatic bar for a Marvel movie in this moment by crying real tears for Boseman and T’Challa simultaneously. The bar is thankfully maintained throughout the film.

