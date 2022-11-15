“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” leans into acknowledging actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, and the movie is better for it. In the opening scene, Shuri (T’Challa’s sister) is frantically trying to save her brother’s life by creating a synthetic heart-shaped herb, which gives T’Challa the powers of the Black Panther.
It’s clear that Shuri (Letitia Wright) has failed when her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), enters the lab and tells her that T’Challa is gone. Bassett and Wright raise the dramatic bar for a Marvel movie in this moment by crying real tears for Boseman and T’Challa simultaneously. The bar is thankfully maintained throughout the film.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is by no means a masterpiece, but it is an impressive return to form for Marvel. Gone are the endless quips featured in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The dramatic tension featured in “Captain America: Civil War” (Black Panther’s debut film) is finally in the foreground again.
Nowhere is this clearer than in the scene that follows the Marvel Studios logo. Following the untimely death of the king of Wakanda, Wakanda is in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability. Ramonda has assumed her role as the ruler of Wakanda, but a new champion of the nation does not exist.
Other countries (including the United States) take advantage and demand that Wakanda share its vibranium or risk military action. Ramonda refuses to give up her country’s valuable but dangerous resource because she fears what an adversary would do with it. Anticipating resistance of this belief, she has the Dora Millaje (Wakandan warriors) march out a group of French mercenaries who tried to steal vibranium by force.
This scene is one of the best in the movie. Director Ryan Coogler impressively balances action and drama that is punctuated by a fantastic speech by Bassett. The only criticism that can be lobbed at this scene is that it is cut short. Had Bassett been able to sink her teeth into a longer dialogue with her opponents, she could have locked a Best Supporting Actress nomination.
The dispute surrounding vibranium is central to “Wakanda Forever,” but the filmmakers mostly drop this emphasis on Wakanda versus real-world nations. Instead, they refocus on a supernatural force with one big bad behind it. That’s a classic Marvel move when events are getting too real. In this case, it’s a newcomer named Namor, the leader of the Talokan people.
Namor is a mutant who looks human but can breathe underwater and fly with his winged feet. Tenoch Huerta (“Narcos: Mexico”) is fantastic as the classic comic character who made his first appearance in 1939 and was famous for being infatuated with the Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm. In ways, Shuri is a stand-in for Sue Storm. The Talokan king initially trusts Shuri, and he encourages her to join him in his desire to destroy the surface world.
Naturally, audiences should oppose Namor’s point of view, but Huerta and the screenplay are convincing, and it’s that power that makes Namor one of the most compelling villains. While the villain and central characters are excellent in this movie, what fails are all the extra pieces, and unfortunately, there are a lot of them. This movie introduces Riri Williams who will go on to play a modern superhero known as Ironheart. Actress Dominique Thorne is great in the role, but that is more Thorne’s doing than the screenwriting. She’s clearly being set up here because she has a Disney+ series in the works, but this move is a massive balancing act and doesn’t benefit from another piece to tip the scale.
Ramonda and Shuri’s struggle to maintain power in Wakanda following T’Challa’s death is plenty for a feature film. Riri’s inclusion is simply unnecessary set dressing that distracts from a beautiful film about loss and the aftermath of that loss. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is not a perfect movie, but if this is a sign of what is to come from the studio, then Marvel fans should be very excited.