Patrick White

Movie review

“Bullet Train”

Grade: A

Starring: Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry

Rated: R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality

Now Playing: Rivoli 3

“Bullet Train” is one of the year’s most entertaining movies and features a fantastic Brad Pitt performance that reminds audiences how hilarious he can be with suitable material. It’s also a violent romp with Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie vibes made for a particular audience. If you don’t get your jollies from blood-soaked violence and f-bombs, this is not the movie for you.

If you can handle the brutality and language, you’ll likely have a lot of fun with this twist of “Murder on the Orient Express” meets “Pulp Fiction.” In “Bullet Train,” Pitt stars as a “snatch and grab” criminal known as “Ladybug” who gets pulled into a twisty plot to kill an unstoppable crime boss. “Ladybug” is supposed to find a silver briefcase and immediately step off the bullet train. He nearly does, but fate pulls him back on as more and more adversaries enter the train.

