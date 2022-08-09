“Bullet Train” is one of the year’s most entertaining movies and features a fantastic Brad Pitt performance that reminds audiences how hilarious he can be with suitable material. It’s also a violent romp with Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie vibes made for a particular audience. If you don’t get your jollies from blood-soaked violence and f-bombs, this is not the movie for you.
If you can handle the brutality and language, you’ll likely have a lot of fun with this twist of “Murder on the Orient Express” meets “Pulp Fiction.” In “Bullet Train,” Pitt stars as a “snatch and grab” criminal known as “Ladybug” who gets pulled into a twisty plot to kill an unstoppable crime boss. “Ladybug” is supposed to find a silver briefcase and immediately step off the bullet train. He nearly does, but fate pulls him back on as more and more adversaries enter the train.
While Pitt is a phenomenal lead, this movie wouldn’t work without excellent supporting performances. Two of the best come from Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry, who play a duo of criminals with an extreme kill count.
Henry as Lemon (a code name) is hilarious throughout the film. He’s got a weird but surprisingly clever obsession with the personalities of Thomas the Tank Engine characters and how they help him navigate interactions with criminals and non-criminals alike. While this recurring bit is humorous, he also has plenty of equally funny scenes. One of the standout moments is a fight between Pitt and Henry in a quiet car, so while they’re beating each other up, they also have to stay silent. This leads to a great balance of humor and action.
Henry certainly is funny, but Taylor-Johnson is an absolute superstar who seems plucked right out of a Guy Ritchie gangster film. Rocking a mustache and a mullet, Taylor-Johnson plays Tangerine (his code name) with a charming edge that fits this hired killer. He, like Henry, has some great back and forth with Pitt, leading to even more laughs.
This movie is hard to write about because it so quickly becomes a list of everyone who crushes it in their roles, but that’s what should happen with an amazing ensemble. Rounding out the cast are Joey King, Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji and Michael Shannon.
David Leitch’s film, with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, may feature a stunning ensemble, but it’s also a bonkers action cartoon. That specification is not intended to minimize what Leitch and Olkewicz accomplish. Cartoons require a perfect balance of comedy, action and performances, and the creative team nails that.
More than that, the duo made “Bullet Train” into a visually terrific movie with a toe-tapping soundtrack that matches the ever-changing ensemble. Initially, I compared “Bullet Train” to a Tarantino or Ritchie film, but it’s also a natural progression of Leitch’s career.
He first co-directed “John Wick,” which featured a grounded and brutal performance from the iconic Keanu Reeves. He then directed on his own for the first time with “Atomic Blonde,” which was a neon burst of a film with a rockin’ soundtrack. Then he directed “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs and Shaw,” two fun, over-the-top action blockbusters. “Bullet Train” is a culmination of all Leitch has done before. It’s a colorful, wild and high-octane action comedy blockbuster with an incredible soundtrack that features both grounded and comical performances from a stunning ensemble. It’s safe to say that the ride on this train is well worth the ticket.