For decades, there were rumors in Hollywood that Disney was developing a sequel to 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” Set during World War II, “Roger Rabbit II: The Toon Platoon” would have featured Roger discovering that he was adopted and then setting off to find his birth parents. Unfortunately, the goofy rabbit’s sequel wasn’t meant to be, and the film was never produced.
While “Toon Platoon” wasn’t meant to be, we finally got a live-action/animation hybrid detective film from the House of Mouse 34 years later. But this time around Roger isn’t at the center of the mystery. Instead, the famed Chip and Dale are on the case, and they are a delightful replacement for the ridiculous rabbit and his detective pal, Eddie.
“Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the new movie on Disney+, is a brilliant meta, crime comedy that skewers Hollywood, Disney animation, and everything in between. While the writing by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand is excellent, where they succeed most is by writing in a way that matches their actors’ personalities to a tee.
John Mulaney plays Chip in the film, and Gregor and Mand perfectly capture Mulaney’s matter-of-fact tone with a dash of superiority. Dale is played by the lovable goofball Andy Samberg, and again the writers match his childlike tone in the dialogue.
Further creating a match made in comedy movie heaven is the presence of director Akiva Schaffer, a frequent collaborator of Samberg’s. Together this team, with a cavalcade of cartoon characters and phenomenal voice actors, creates a special movie that is begging to be watched over and over again.
In “Rescue Rangers,” Chip and Dale step into a nefarious criminal conspiracy when they learn Monterey “Monty” Jack, their old friend, has been kidnapped by Sweet Pete. Sweet Pete, AKA an aged and forgotten Peter Pan (Will Arnett), is kidnapping classic cartoon characters and converting them into bootlegged versions of themselves to sell cheap knockoffs of their classic TV shows and movies. This is a clever plot concept that lambasts the very real problem Disney and other studios face while poking a bit of fun at their own icons.
To save Monty, Chip and Dale have to follow the clues and get close to the criminals behind the conspiracy. Along the way, the iconic duo develops their severed relationship and realizes that without each other they’re not the Rescue Rangers of the past.
While Chip and Dale lead this fun-filled film, there are a variety of memorable characters that add to its humor and commentary on the movie industry. No character encapsulates this better than the hilarious Ugly Sonic (Tim Robinson), a version of the original CGI Sonic the Hedgehog featured in the first trailers released for the film.
It’s incredible that Paramount Pictures allowed this, but thank goodness they did because Schaffer and the writers have a ton of fun with this concept. Ugly Sonic is eager to get back into the limelight, and Dale dismisses his ambitions just as Ugly Sonic was rejected on the internet by outraged fans. Still, this horrific hedgehog monstrosity plays a pivotal role in the film, making his unfortunate past so worth it with such a tremendous payoff.
One can only hope that this is only the beginning of the Rescue Rangers’ resurgence. Because if this iconic team of comedy masterminds comes together again, it’s inevitable that they’ll stumble into another criminal conspiracy worthy of Disney+ or maybe even the big screen.