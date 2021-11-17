“Clifford the Big Red Dog” isn’t great, but it doesn’t matter, does it? The question to ask is, will it keep kids entertained? It likely will because the writer and director focus on the titular Big Red Dog rather than the bland human characters. Kids will also laugh at the juvenile humor while parents roll their eyes and take a nap.
In “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) is a child struggling with bullies who desperately needs a friend. She’s got a loving mother, but she needs more. For a few days, Emily’s mother must leave on a business trip, so she puts her brother, Casey (Jack Whitehall), in charge.
Casey is an unorthodox babysitter because he is jobless, lives in a van, and lacks ambition. But he’s Emily’s only hope as her mom leaves. Whitehall does well as Casey. You can tell he’s giving the performance his all, but the writing isn’t great, so he doesn’t have much to work with. This is an issue throughout the film.
The screenwriters and director also made the odd choice to make Casey an American when Emily’s mother is British. Whitehall is British, so had he spoken in his original accent, he might have been able to have more fun with the role. Look no further than Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” for proof of how good Whitehall is in his original accent.
Once Emily’s mom has left, Emily and Uncle Casey take a walk in a nearby park and stumble upon a mysterious tent owned by Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese). Cleese gives a good performance as Bridwell. He doesn’t phone it in, but he also isn’t nearly as funny as he’s been in other movies. Again, this is an issue with the screenplay, not the performers. The screenplay for “Clifford the Big Red Dog” feels like a script for a stage play. It’s harmless, but it won’t make the movie stand out amongst other family films.
Surrounding Mr. Bridwell in his tent is a menagerie of unique animals, including a little red dog. Emily is immediately smitten with this bright furry friend, and Mr. Bridwell tells her that this dog will grow based on how much she loves it. She begs Uncle Casey to let her get the dog, but he knows his sister well enough to know she would never accept this dog with open arms.
Later it’s discovered that the dog snuck into Emily’s backpack. After Casey discovers the mistake, Emily tries to convince her uncle to keep the dog, but he knows they can’t. Once she and Clifford flash Casey their puppy dog eyes, he changes his mind and gives Emily and Clifford one night together. Unfortunately, that night results in a significant change. Clifford grows into the big red dog we know all too well.
From this point forward, kids should enjoy the movie. Plenty of high jinks ensue that will have them cracking up. Parents may not be as engaged, but the movie is short, so thankfully, even if it’s a painful experience, it will be over quickly.
The producers of the film also throw in some recognizable actors to keep the adults engaged. Tony Hale (“Arrested Development,” “Veep”) plays the villain of the movie, and he nails it. Alongside him is Alex Moffat, one of the most underrated performers on “Saturday Night Live.” Speaking of “SNL,” Kenan Thompson and Horatio Sanz make appearances. You’ll also see David Alan Grier and Russell Peters. All of these comedians deserve a better movie, but they still have fun while interacting with a CGI dog.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” isn’t one of the best family films of the year, but it’s a perfectly acceptable reason to get out of the house until “Sing 2” arrives in December. So bring the kiddos, grab some popcorn, and kick back as they enjoy themselves.