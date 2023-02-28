Despite being described as a “wild true-crime adventure,” “Cocaine Bear” unfortunately falls short on almost every level.
The film revolves around the true story of a black bear in Georgia that ingested 70 pounds of cocaine that a drug smuggler dropped from an airplane. While the premise is intriguing, the execution leaves much to be desired.
One of the biggest issues with the movie is its need for clear direction. “Cocaine Bear” tries to be a comedy, a drama and a horror movie all at once, but it never fully commits to any of these genres. The film’s tone is uneven, leaving the viewer unsure of how to react. It’s not funny enough to be a comedy or scary enough to be a horror movie.
The film often feels like it’s trying too hard to inject humor into the story, which can come across as forced and out of place. Many of the jokes fall flat, and the movie leans too heavily on slapstick humor that feels out of step with the seriousness of the situation. Meanwhile, the gore in the film is simply disgusting and not enjoyable in the way Sam Raimi’s gore is.
The script is also lacking. The characters are underdeveloped, and the dialogue is uninspired. The jokes fall flat, and the attempts at satire are clumsy. The film never manages to find its footing, and investing in the story or the characters is challenging.
“Cocaine Bear” also struggles with its messaging. While it aims to be a cautionary tale about the dangers of drug smuggling, it ultimately fails to deliver a coherent message. “Cocaine Bear’s” portrayal of drug smugglers as bumbling and incompetent undermines any sense of sincerity the film may have tried to establish.
The performances in “Cocaine Bear” are similarly lackluster. Margo Martindale and Alden Ehrenreich give it their best shot, but the weak script and the lack of clear direction hamper them. Other actors like O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Keri Russell are wasted in their roles. The characters they play are so thinly sketched that it’s difficult to care about their fates.
The CGI bear is also a major disappointment. Instead of being terrifying, it looks cartoonish and fake. It is supposed to be the central threat of the film, but it’s impossible to take it seriously. The film would have been better off using practical effects.
Ultimately, “Cocaine Bear” is a forgettable movie that fails to live up to its promise. It’s a shame because there was potential here for a fascinating and entertaining story. However, the film is bogged down by a weak script, poor direction and lackluster performances. It’s a movie that is unlikely to leave much of an impression on anyone who watches it.