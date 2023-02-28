Movie review

“Cocaine Bear”

Grade: D

Starring: Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Rated: R for bloody violence and gore, drug content, and language throughout

Now Playing: Rivoli 3

Despite being described as a “wild true-crime adventure,” “Cocaine Bear” unfortunately falls short on almost every level.

The film revolves around the true story of a black bear in Georgia that ingested 70 pounds of cocaine that a drug smuggler dropped from an airplane. While the premise is intriguing, the execution leaves much to be desired.

