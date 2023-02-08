Andrew Young’s latest documentary “Wings Over Water,” featuring narration by Michael Keaton, began screenings at the Hastings Museum on Feb. 3. This is perfect timing considering our neighbors in Grand Island and Kearney will welcome thousands of visitors to see the majestic cranes featured in this terrific documentary.
“Wings Over Water” is unmissable for all nature nuts and anyone wild about wildlife. It’s also likely to convert moviegoers, who are used to seeing superheroes and animated princesses on the big screen, into nature documentary fans. It certainly had that effect on me.
“Wings Over Water” is an immersive film experience that beautifully captures the stories of bird colonies as they make their way across the United States to the upper Midwest wetlands. It’s also an excellent reminder that humanity is responsible for preserving these incredible environments.
Before we witness this incredible journey, Keaton teaches moviegoers about the wetlands that developed after the northern glaciers melted. What results from this natural phenomenon is a fascinating ecosystem of vegetation, insects, birds and mammals captured in stunning high definition.
As Keaton speaks, this location becomes increasingly more intriguing thanks to an excellent script written by Wendy MacKeigan and Alex Mifflin. Keaton is a great choice to narrate this film, considering he’s an avid outdoorsman who has played characters like Birdman and The Vulture.
He somewhat subtly references his avian performances with a tongue-in-cheek remark about loving birds. MacKeigan and Mifflin write humor into the film throughout, which breaks up a potentially monotonous script. The comedy sometimes comes off as childish, but it’s not frivolous enough to distract from the message about conservatism.
To construct his film, Young primarily uses breathtaking footage shot by his team of cinematographers. He also seems to use footage shot in front of a green screen to give audiences a close-up view of birds traveling across multiple locations, but I may be wrong.
This footage is sometimes jarring when seen alongside real-life footage of natural settings. But that is likely because I saw this film in 2D while Hastings Museum attendees can see the film in either 2D (Tuesday-Friday and Sundays) or stunning 3D (Saturdays), which provides more immersion.
Regardless of that minor nitpick, “Wings Over Water” is a masterful documentary with a powerful message about appreciating our natural world. The film’s ending focuses on people working to maintain the wetlands and the animals that migrate there. While the birds are Young’s main focus, it’s a great choice to include human stories because, ultimately, it is our responsibility to protect our feathered friends. “Wings Over Water” is a perfect reminder of that.