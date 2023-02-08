Movie review

“Wings Over Water”

Grade: A

Starring: Michael Keaton

Rated: NR

Now showing: Hastings Museum

Andrew Young’s latest documentary “Wings Over Water,” featuring narration by Michael Keaton, began screenings at the Hastings Museum on Feb. 3. This is perfect timing considering our neighbors in Grand Island and Kearney will welcome thousands of visitors to see the majestic cranes featured in this terrific documentary.

“Wings Over Water” is unmissable for all nature nuts and anyone wild about wildlife. It’s also likely to convert moviegoers, who are used to seeing superheroes and animated princesses on the big screen, into nature documentary fans. It certainly had that effect on me.

