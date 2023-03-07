“Creed III” packs a punch with a plot that goes beyond the boxing ring.
In the latest movie in this standout franchise, we see Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the top of his game. He finally defeats “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, retires, and lives the life he always dreamed of alongside his loving family. But when his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), emerges from prison and demands a shot in the ring, Adonis is forced to confront his past and make a difficult decision about his future.
The tension between these two former friends is palpable from the moment they meet again. Majors delivers a powerhouse performance as Damian, a man who has nothing to lose and everything to prove. His hunger for victory is matched only by his unwavering determination to take down Adonis, and it's clear from the outset that this fight is more than just a battle in the ring. Majors' latest performance is indisputable proof that he has arrived as a bona fide blockbuster behemoth.
While Majors steals the movie, Jordan's commanding presence on screen is undeniable in “Creed III.” With the film's high stakes, Jordan rises to the occasion, delivering a masterful performance that showcases his impressive range as an actor. He brings a thoughtful and nuanced approach to his portrayal of Adonis, a man torn between his loyalty to his friend and his desire to protect his family and secure his legacy.
Phylicia Rashad and Wood Harris, two seasoned actors with impressive resumes, effortlessly fill the shoes left by Sylvester Stallone in this film. Rashad delivers a powerful performance as Adonis' mother figure and mentor, pushing him to be the best version of himself inside and outside the ring. Harris, on the other hand, plays a fierce and intimidating boxing trainer who brings out the grit and determination in Adonis. Their performances act as great opposition and motivation for Adonis, adding depth and complexity to his character.
Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson continues to shine as Adonis' wife, Bianca. As a multi-award-winning music producer, Bianca faces her own challenges but remains a strong pillar of support for Adonis throughout the film. Thompson brings a sense of vulnerability and strength to her character, making her a crucial part of Adonis' journey. Together, the talented cast creates a dynamic and compelling story that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.
Jordan, who also makes his directorial debut with “Creed III,” showcases his incredible handling of the outstanding screenplay — written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin with a story credit for Keenan's brother Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Black Panther"). Jordan's acting chops are on full display, but he is also a talented director who kills it in his first outing. Who knows what he could do with an original film if he can do this with intellectual property? It's a strong announcement of another contender in the best actor/director pantheon.
The screenplay for “Creed III” is an absolute standout, a testament to the creative genius of Keenan Coogler, Baylin and Ryan Coogler. Their collaborative efforts have resulted in a masterfully crafted story, exploring themes of family, legacy and the struggle to reconcile past mistakes with present ambitions. The dialogue is razor-sharp, witty and emotionally resonant.
While everyone works overtime in this movie and puts the audience through an emotional toll, it's shocking how the third act doesn't quite live up to the high bar set by the previous acts. Still, even the harshest critics cannot deny the entertainment value this film provides. “Creed III” stands head and shoulders above its competition, and its well-deserved success is a testament to the incredible talent behind it.