Movie review

“Creed III”

Grade: A

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors

Rated: PG-13 for intense sports action, violence, and some strong language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“Creed III” packs a punch with a plot that goes beyond the boxing ring.

In the latest movie in this standout franchise, we see Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the top of his game. He finally defeats “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, retires, and lives the life he always dreamed of alongside his loving family. But when his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), emerges from prison and demands a shot in the ring, Adonis is forced to confront his past and make a difficult decision about his future.

0
0
0
0
0