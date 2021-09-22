No one can deny that Clint Eastwood is a Hollywood legend. The 91-year-old has made an indelible mark in the history of cinema as both a bold filmmaker and actor. “Cry Macho” is not one of the bright spots in his otherwise distinguished career, but the movie’s failures don’t land solely in Eastwood’s lap.
Screenwriters Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash deserve most of the blame because they haven’t learned the most important screenwriting rule: Show, don’t tell. Most characters provide the audience with information when Eastwood — as director — could have presented that information visually.
In “Cry Macho,” Eastwood plays former rodeo star turned rancher Mike Milo, who is asked to travel to Mexico and retrieve Rafo (Eduardo Minett), the son of his ex-employer played by Dwight Yoakam. Yoakam is the first character we meet who spouts background information and plot. With these anchors, he can’t give a convincing performance.
For Mike, the journey to Mexico is uneventful, but he finds trouble shortly after he crosses the border. Searching for the boy at his mother’s home, Mike is pulled into the quarters of Leta, Rafo’s “crazy” mother. She drunkenly informs him that Rafo is now a criminal who participates in cockfights.
Mike then finds Rafo without issue, and he looks pretty soft for a criminal. Minett portrays Rafo with a bit of attitude, but nothing about him screams punk from the streets. He also eagerly follows this strange old man without hesitation. It would have been better to stretch out Rafo’s resistance to Mike rather than spending time with later unnecessary scenes.
One of the scenes that should have been cut features Leta seducing Mike to convince him to let Rafo stay in Mexico. Sorry to say it, but no one in their right mind would believe that Leta, played by the 39-year-old Fernanda Urrejola, would resort to seducing this 91-year-old man. It’s a fantasy.
The plot falls into repetition once Rafo is with Mike. Leta’s henchmen try to take Rafo. He and Mike get away. The cops have their eyes on the duo. They escape. And between these scenes Mike stops over and over when he should be cruising toward the border to get Rafo home quickly. The intention of these scenes is to give time for Rafo and Mike to connect, but that should have been done earlier.
While the screenplay’s story doesn’t come together, the screenwriters do give Eastwood a few winning lines that allow the veteran actor to shine. He’s got as much grit as he did back in the Sergio Leone western days, and he can deliver dialogue with more charm than some of today’s leading men. It’s just such a shame that his performance gets lost in a plot that could have been wrapped up in an hour had Mike and Rafo stayed on the path rather than diverging for needless adventures.