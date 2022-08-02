Movie review

“DC League of Super-Pets”

Grade: B+

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon

Rated: PG for action, mild violence, language, and rude humor

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

Director Jared Stern and Sam Levine finally did it. The filmmaking duo did what Zach Snyder could not. They brought together the core members of the Justice League (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and more) for a hopeful and fun superhero movie. Making matters worse for Snyder (the director of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”), Stern and Levine made these characters second fiddle to a bunch of animals and still pulled it off.

Leading the pack in “DC League of Super-Pets” is Krypto the Superdog (a suitably heroic Dwayne Johnson). For those who didn’t discern this from his full name, Krypto is Superman’s dog. Unfortunately for Krypto, Superman, played by a fantastic John Krasinski, is focused on his fiancée, Lois Lane (a barely used Olivia Wilde).

