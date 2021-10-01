Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Ben Platt is 28 years old, and he plays a high school senior in the film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen.” He is too old for the role, and the makeup department did him no favors.
The film’s script is also problematic. In “Dear Evan Hansen,” Evan’s therapist encourages him to write letters to himself to start the day with positivity. Evan writes a letter, but it isn’t positive; it’s a cry for help with a splash of desire for Zoe Murphy, a classmate. When Zoe’s brother, Connor Murphy, finds the letter, he’s disgusted and thinks Evan is trying to make Connor look like an incestuous creep because the writer is unclear. That night Connor dies of suicide with the letter on him that starts with “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Following Connor’s death, his parents embrace Evan because they think Connor wrote the letter for Evan, and they are so pleased to learn that their troubled son had a friend in Evan. Evan, wanting to make the Murphys happy, doesn’t dispute the friendship. Before long, Evan is in deep. He becomes the adoptive son of the Murphys, starts a relationship with Zoe, and is the voice of a movement following Connor’s death.
Now what Evan did is unforgivable, but the director, Stephen Chbosky, and the screenwriter, Steven Levenson, do as much as they can to show why Evan did what he did. In the film’s opening, we learn that Evan has no friends and suffers from depression and anxiety. His lie about Connor opens the doorway to new opportunities for friendships and a respite from his depression. While Chbosky and Levenson establish this background well, Evan is still a complex protagonist to root for, but if you’ve ever been in a dark place and made poor choices, Evan’s story might speak to you.
The movie’s running message is “You are not alone,” which reaches an emotional climax in the middle of the film as Evan shares a message of acceptance with his peers at a memorial for Connor. Considering this message and others related to mental health featured in “Dear Evan Hansen,” moviegoers shouldn’t ignore this film because it’s controversial. If anything, it should lead to more conversation about mental health.
We can’t simply dismiss the notion of Evan making this choice as wrong and move on. It’s important to ask why anyone would respond the way he did. “Dear Evan Hansen” is a movie, so the result of his actions is considerably heightened and starts an unforeseeable movement, but desperate people lie every day. “Dear Evan Hansen” begs us to ask, “Why?”
The movie also can’t be easily dismissed because the music and performances are fantastic. The songwriters of “The Greatest Showman” wrote the music for “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the tunes in this film are just as infectious as “Showman’s.” The first standout number is “Waving Through a Window,” which encourages audiences to accept Platt as Evan because he’s an impressive singer. Later in the film, we hear “Sincerely, Me,” which is an upbeat poppy song, but the lyrics are troubling because in them, Evan is writing fake emails from Connor. “Requiem” and “You Will Be Found” are also excellent songs that feature more of the talented cast, including Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino and Amandla Stenberg.
I can’t echo enough that this movie needs to be viewed with critical eyes, but it doesn’t deserve all the hate heaped on it. “Dear Evan Hansen” was an emotionally resonant film that hopefully will help those struggling in silence.