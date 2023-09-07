“The Equalizer 3” ventures into uncharted territory, whisking us away to the stunning landscapes of Italy. Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, but this time, it’s different. While the film boasts moments of intrigue and action, it doesn’t quite scale the heights of its predecessors, leaving us with mixed feelings.
Our journey kicks off with a nail-biting face-off at a Sicilian winery. McCall, in his classic style, confronts a gang of cyber-heist thieves, setting the tone for some exhilarating action sequences. Washington’s charisma shines through as McCall showcases his combat prowess.
As the plot unfolds, McCall finds himself nursing wounds in a quaint Italian town. The film pivots from high-octane action to character development and local drama. This change of pace peels away McCall’s tough exterior, revealing vulnerability as he forges bonds with the townsfolk, notably the charming Aminah.
Italy serves as a breathtaking backdrop, with sweeping vistas of vineyards and rustic villages. The cinematography masterfully captures the country’s beauty, juxtaposing it against the gritty urban settings of prior films. The local characters infuse authenticity, enriching the narrative with cultural nuances. In this new milieu, McCall’s adaptability shines as he navigates both urban peril and serene countryside.
Enter the Camorra, injecting tension and conflict as they strive to seize control of the town. McCall’s mission to safeguard the townsfolk injects the film with moments of righteous justice, a signature of the “Equalizer” series.
Pacing proves a sticking point. The shift from action to character-driven drama can feel abrupt, leaving action fans yearning for the relentless sequences that defined earlier movies. Predictability lingers in the air, with McCall’s inevitable triumph over his adversaries.
However, the film delves into McCall’s moral compass and his quest for redemption, a compelling facet of his character. Washington’s performance remains magnetic even as the story steers in a fresh direction.
The narrative gains depth with the introduction of CIA agent Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning), unraveling intriguing connections to McCall’s past. Her ties to McCall’s friends, Brian and Susan Plummer, provide a gratifying twist, threading the film back into the series’ overarching narrative.
“The Equalizer 3” is a blend of action, character development and a scenic shift, all anchored by Washington’s formidable performance. It may not scale the heights of its forerunners, but it’s a worthwhile addition to the series, fusing the familiar with the allure of an Italian backdrop. Fans of the “Equalizer” franchise will discover plenty to savor, even if it doesn’t quite reach the mark set by its predecessors.
Movie review "The Equalizer 3" Grade: B Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman Rated: R for strong bloody violence and some language Now Playing: Rivoli 3 and Golden Ticket Cinemas 3