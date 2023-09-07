Movie review

"The Equalizer 3"

Grade: B

Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman

Rated: R for strong bloody violence and some language

Now Playing: Rivoli 3 and Golden Ticket Cinemas 3

“The Equalizer 3” ventures into uncharted territory, whisking us away to the stunning landscapes of Italy. Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, but this time, it’s different. While the film boasts moments of intrigue and action, it doesn’t quite scale the heights of its predecessors, leaving us with mixed feelings.

Our journey kicks off with a nail-biting face-off at a Sicilian winery. McCall, in his classic style, confronts a gang of cyber-heist thieves, setting the tone for some exhilarating action sequences. Washington’s charisma shines through as McCall showcases his combat prowess.

