Patrick White

Movie review

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Grade: B-

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language, and smoking

Now Playing: Rivoli 3/Golden Ticket 3

Get ready to embark on a nostalgia-fueled adventure with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” While this latest installment may not reach the heights of the original trilogy, it far surpasses the disappointment of “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” With its intriguing storyline and thrilling action, the film offers a solid return to form for the intrepid archaeologist.

Harrison Ford slips effortlessly back into the iconic role of Indiana Jones, reminding us why we fell in love with the character in the first place. Despite the occasionally distracting use of de-aging technology, Ford’s performance brings a sense of familiarity and charm that harkens back to the franchise’s glory days. His portrayal serves as an anchor for the film, capturing the spirit of adventure and wit that has endeared Indiana Jones to audiences for decades.

