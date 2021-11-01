“Halloween Kills” is a terrifying nightmare of bloody violence that is slowed by reintroductions of legacy characters and messages about mob mentality.
This new film begins in 1978, after the events of the original “Halloween” film. Michael has disappeared, and the police are on his trail. Young Deputy Frank Hawkins (Thomas Mann) and his partner suspect that Michael may have returned to his home where he murdered his sister in 1963.
Their suspicions are correct, and Michael grabs Deputy Hawkins’ partner once he enters Michael’s sister’s room. In a challenging moment, Deputy Hawkins must decide whether or not to shoot Michael, but he risks hitting his partner. Hawkins finally fires, and he hits his partner in the throat, killing him and allowing Michael a chance to getaway. Michael’s escape is short-lived, though, because in the front yard, a police squad waits to capture him.
This opening was entertaining because director David Gordon Green captures a similar tone to John Carpenter’s original film. He also successfully shoots the scenes in a way that matches the look of “Halloween.” Some of the performances are over the top, but it doesn’t distract too much from the effectiveness of this opening.
Following these events, we’re introduced to other characters affected by Myers’ rampage back on that night in 1978. We have Marion, who escaped from Michael after he broke out from the sanitarium; Lonnie, who encountered Michael shortly after he failed to kill Laurie Strode; and Lindsey and Tommy, who were the two children Laurie babysat the night Myers attacked. These four characters hunt Michael early in the film, but that plan doesn’t work out well for them.
Strode is in this new film, too, but she is sidelined for most of the runtime. This might frustrate fans of Jamie Lee Curtis, but it’s not surprising it happened. Green is clearly setting up a bloody confrontation between Michael and Laurie for the final Halloween film titled “Halloween Ends.”
Because Laurie is sidelined, Tommy, played by Anthony Michael Hall, becomes the focus of this entry in the franchise. Hall commits to his role, but there aren’t many layers for him to play within the script. Most of the time he shouts “Evil dies tonight!” and riles up the Haddonfield residents.
This build-up reaches a fever pitch when the townspeople chase down another escaped patient who they think is Michael Myers. This scene is supposed to be a comment on mob mentality, and this message mostly works, but it is almost an unnecessary detail to include because no one is coming to see a “Halloween” sequel for introspection or depth. They are here for the brutality.
Green delivers. While Myers’ kills lack creativity, they are completely barbarous. He puts a broken tube light through a woman’s neck, crushes a man’s eyes with his bare hands, and savagely murders a crew of firefighters with a saw blade and picks.
If you’re not a fan of bloody horror films, then you should skip “Halloween Kills.” But if you’re craving a savage horror movie this Halloween, then “Halloween Kills” should be a lot of fun for you. This new sequel isn’t as good as the 1978 original, but it’s still a ferocious showcase of Michael Myers’ merciless murders on the big screen.
“Halloween Kills”
Grade: B
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall
Rated: R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use
Now Playing: Rivoli 3