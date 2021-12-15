In the new Disney Animation film “Encanto,” Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “In the Heights”) stars as Mirabel Madrigal, a young woman who is part of a family of gifted people. One of her sisters is super strong, her mother cooks food that heals people, and her uncle can see the future. An unknown force gave the Madrigal family these incredible powers when Abuela Alma, the family’s matriarch, stared death in the eyes. Now they are tasked with keeping the town around them safe and comfortable.
That safety and comfort are in jeopardy, though, when the Madrigal family starts losing their powers, and their home begins to crack around them. Mirabel feels for her family in this trying time, but she has felt pain like this before because she is the only Madrigal without exceptional abilities.
Mirabel must now search within herself to repair the magic and give hope to her family. This theme of searching within yourself is not new for a Disney movie. However, it still feels fresh because “Encanto” focuses on a Colombian family with special recognition of their culture.
“Encanto” also is an excellent indication that the team at Disney Animation still has plenty up their sleeves to entertain families of all ages. From beginning to end, “Encanto” will enchant the eyes of the little ones with its explosion of color. More than that, though, the animators and directors keep it lively for adults by using dynamic animation cinematography.
One of the most creative and thrilling sequences comes midway through the film as the family sings to Mirabel, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith flawlessly snake between Mirabel’s family members, enveloped by backgrounds that fit the character’s personality and powers. This creativity elevates “Encanto” above other less visually exciting animated films from other studios.
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was the best tune on the soundtrack, but all the songs pop with a lively beat. Another standout was “Surface Pressure,” which played with the same energy as a modern dance hit. While the music was great, the songs won’t likely force their way onto your kids’ playlist like “Let It Go” or “You’re Welcome” did. The music in “Encanto” is less about singing along and more about storytelling. Through music, we get a better sense of the family and their different dynamics.
And while “Encanto” mainly functions as a musical drama, it also has enough comedy to keep it entertaining for the kids. Using slapstick and visual gags, “Encanto” will make the coldest heart chuckle. You’re about to have your pick of a few great movies this holiday season, but before you see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “Sing 2,” see “Encanto” and remind the whole family why Disney Animation is still the best in the business.