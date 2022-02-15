When writer/director Adam McKay first started working on “Don’t Look Up,” he intended to make a satirical film about our nation’s response to climate change. Then the global pandemic hit, and he expanded his scope. His observations result in a satirical movie that tears down political parties, capitalism, mainstream media, and the public’s response to science.
In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Dr. Randall Mindy, asks, “Is this real? Is this is a…joke?” That line is incredibly self-aware because “Don’t Look Up” wants to be both real and a joke but somewhat fails to toe the line between those two concepts effectively. The reality isn’t real enough to impact those that matter, and the “joke” isn’t funny enough to make an audience laugh out loud.
Before that, Mindy’s student, Kate Diabiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), discovers a massive comet hurtling through space. After calculating its trajectory, Mindy concludes that the comet will plow into Earth and kill everyone in a little over six months. This opening scene is not played for laughs, and most of it is fear-inducing, considering we see it through the eyes of Mindy, a man suffering from severe anxiety. McKay and his cinematographer, Linus Sandgren, further add to this anxiety by using tight shots, especially when Mindy is in an uncomfortable position.
Any humor in the opening scenes results from general workplace banter or shenanigans. As Mindy and Kate wait to tell the President the world is ending, they talk to Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), the head of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, about a celebrity breakup and Attorney General Themes (Paul Guilfoyle) grifts the other three by charging for free snacks he got from the break room. Later Mindy and Kate have conversations with their respective significant others that are awkwardly funny.
Then Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill enter the picture as the President of the United States and her Chief of Staff, respectfully, and the film becomes a cartoon. Every character that opposes our two leads is exaggerated and annoying because they refuse to take science seriously. McKay intends for Streep and Hill’s characters to critique real-life politicians who refuse to believe facts. That’s a noble point to make, but he hurts his point by turning them both into cartoonish morons.
In reality, our animated politicians are experts at manipulating certain factions of the American populace. McKay references this by showing Streep and Hill speaking to the public at rallies, but all of this falls flat when Hill calls the constituents “rednecks.”
Somehow McKay pulled Cate Blanchett and Mark Rylance into this circus, too. Blanchett commits to her character without hesitation because she’s Cate Blanchett, and that is what she does. But her character doesn’t have a lot of depth, so the outstanding actress is wasted.
But no one is wasted more than Rylance, playing a weird Steve Jobs knockoff. Still, the notoriously problematic man behind Apple was more charismatic than Rylance ever is as his character, Peter Isherwell. Poor Rylance really can’t catch a break. He broke out with his performances in “Bridge of Spies” and “Dunkirk,” then he was poorly miscast in “Ready Player One,” and now this.
“Don’t Look Up” may have misused top-tier talent, but there are compelling ideas at play here about our nation and its response to impending doom. For that reason, it will be a movie that will have a surprisingly long shelf life and continue to spark interesting conversations about the modern state of political satire. It’s just too bad that the movie isn’t more entertaining.