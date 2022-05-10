After the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness,” fans and critics speculate that Marvel has lost its edge and vision. This is nonsense. Marvel is far from running out of steam. “Shang-Chi” was magical, “Eternals” was bold, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was emotionally gratifying. With “Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel has proven it will get weird.
Doctor Strange’s latest adventure picks up after the events of “No Way Home” and Disney+’s “WandaVision.” Doctor Strange has visions of the multiverse in which a version of himself and America Chavez, a young multiverse traveler, are escaping an enchanted monster that desperately wants to absorb America’s powers.
Meanwhile, Wanda Maximoff (now The Scarlet Witch) is trapped in her delusions and desperate to enter a universe where she has children, like those seen in her TV show. This desire leads to a wild and wonderful cat-and-mouse chase through the multiverse.
Director Sam Raimi (the first “Spider-Man” trilogy) returns to directing superhero movies with “Multiverse of Madness,” and it’s as if he never took a day off, let alone decades. Raimi understands better than most that these movies are thrill rides intended to help audiences escape for two-plus hours. Minute after minute, Raimi delivers crazy visuals and hair-raising action. Will this movie mark a Raimi Renaissance?
Still, “Multiverse of Madness” would have benefitted from Raimi’s emotional approach to superhero movies. He gave us the pulse-pounding “Spider-Man 2,” but Raimi’s ability to balance the spectacle and Peter Parker’s emotional journey was what made that film work. “Multiverse of Madness” is not devoid of emotion, but it takes a back seat to the action.
While the emotion might be missing, it is replaced with Raimi’s classic horror antics. “Multiverse of Madness” isn’t quite as scary as Raimi’s “Evil Dead” movies, nor should it be. Everyone should be able to watch a Marvel movie without having nightmares … or too many nightmares. This new Doctor Strange movie is a balanced offering with both dark imagery and lighter moments.
It’s safe to say, though, that “Multiverse of Madness” might not be every Marvel fan’s example of a good time. It’s a weird one. The film opens with two face-offs against monstrous, demonic creatures. Later we enter a universe of crazy Marvel cameos. Warning: Fans should keep their expectations in check because these cameos aren’t nearly as numerous as what the internet reported. Then Raimi tries to do something weirder with a confrontation of magic wielders who use music notes in combat. Not all of this movie works, and it could be called messy, but points for creativity are owed.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” marks an exciting return for Sam Raimi and his fun approach to superhero moviemaking. It’s a weird, wild and ultimately fun adventure movie that will whet the appetite of most Marvel fans — that is, until the next one.