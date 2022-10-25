Patrick White

Movie review

“Black Adam”

Grade: C+

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action, and some language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

In the new DC Comics movie “Black Adam,” Amon Tomaz encourages the titular antihero to use the catchphrase “Tell them the Man in Black sent you” before killing his enemies. Adopting that same phrase with a twist, “Tell them I tepidly sent you to see the Man in Black.”

“Black Adam” is an action-packed blockbuster with compelling super people, bland humans, and a spoon-fed plot. It’s not a top-tier comic book movie, but it’s definitely not as bad as 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

