In the new DC Comics movie “Black Adam,” Amon Tomaz encourages the titular antihero to use the catchphrase “Tell them the Man in Black sent you” before killing his enemies. Adopting that same phrase with a twist, “Tell them I tepidly sent you to see the Man in Black.”
“Black Adam” is an action-packed blockbuster with compelling super people, bland humans, and a spoon-fed plot. It’s not a top-tier comic book movie, but it’s definitely not as bad as 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”
The new movie from the hit-or-miss studio may be a passable journey back into DC’s underdeveloped world, but at least they’re releasing movies again. Will we ever see “The Flash”? The twist this time is that the focus isn’t on a superhero but a reluctant antihero played by Dwayne (formerly “The Rock”) Johnson.
If DC doesn’t pull audiences into theaters as much anymore, Johnson might do it. Playing against the charming and self-deprecating type that has made Johnson a family film star, the actor approaches “Black Adam” with a dour disposition that makes the antihero feel mighty. Further screen power is established early in the film during a prologue that reveals Black Adam’s origin and connection to Kahndaq, the film’s primary setting.
The opening reveals that Black Adam was once a champion for the Kahndaqi people and inherited powers from the same wizard that transformed Billy Batson into Shazam. Shot by Lawrence Sher, the prologue invokes obvious comparisons to Zach Snyder’s “300” and the ’90s “Mummy” films. Sher also does a great job framing Johnson so that he seems larger than life. I suppose Johnson and his insane workout regiment also deserve some credit for that.
Further adding to Johnson’s power on screen is how the antihero dominates from his first appearance onward. He is a super being who pulls no punches. The astonishing antihero electrocutes people to the point that their bones collapse in his hand. This film maintains its PG-13 rating by not letting the violence get too graphic, but “Black Adam” is not just a brawler like Superman or Shazam. He’s an annihilator.
Following his arrival in the modern world, Black Adam faces off against the Justice Society, which includes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge as a perfect superhero leader), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan in a charming-as-ever performance that never is too silly), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo in a restrained and endearing role), and Cyclone (a charming newcomer with a lot of potential). Not much time is taken to introduce this superhero team, and that’s a relief for an otherwise talky movie that is just over two hours.
Most of the dialogue is spoken by forgettable human characters played by Sarah Shahi, Bodhi Sabongui and Mohammed Amer. While they are all bland, it’s a breath of fresh air to see a comic book movie give some focus to the human characters. Marvel might have better superhero personalities, but they’ve equated all of humanity to a shot of Earth in a movie, or they just decide to give the only human characters powers because it’s easier than giving them distinguishable personalities.
“Black Adam” is not a great comic book movie, but it’s entertaining enough to be worthy of the big screen experience. If you’re looking to shut your brain off for two hours and delight in colorful superhero action, then “Black Adam” will fill that need. Plus, it’s got a mid-credits scene that is unmissable.