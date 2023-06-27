“Elemental” is a competently made film that takes viewers on a journey alongside Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), an unlikely pair in a city where residents from the realms of fire, water, land and air coexist. The plot and dialogue exhibit a touch of real-life inspiration from director Peter Sohn and his writing team, adding depth to the storytelling. However, the film falls short in humor, originality and animation quality, lacking the sophistication seen in Pixar’s renowned works.
Despite their initial differences, Ember and Wade embark on a discovery that will change their perspectives. As the story unfolds, they realize they have more in common than they ever imagined. Through their shared experiences, they learn the power of unity and the importance of embracing diversity in a world where people from different elemental realms live side by side. This unlikely duo’s exploration of their similarities becomes a catalyst for personal growth, fostering understanding and connection in the face of societal divisions.
One notable aspect of Pixar’s films is their ability to infuse humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. Their clever wordplay and humorous characterizations often result in genuine laughter. Unfortunately, “Elemental” misses the mark in this department. The movie includes lowbrow jokes that are too subtle for kids to appreciate and too childish for adults to enjoy. This discrepancy hampers the film’s ability to engage its intended audience effectively.
Additionally, it’s hard to ignore the striking similarities between certain plot elements and themes in “Elemental” and the vastly superior Disney Animation film, “Zootopia.” The latter presented a masterful exploration of societal issues within an anthropomorphic animal world. In comparison, “Elemental” treads familiar ground without adding much originality or depth to the narrative. This resemblance to “Zootopia” only highlights the film’s shortcomings and leaves viewers longing for a more distinct and compelling story.
Moreover, “Elemental” disappoints with its animation quality. Unlike Pixar’s celebrated films, which showcase stunning visuals and meticulous attention to detail, “Elemental” falls short in this department. The animation appears blobby and needs more smoothness and fluidity that audiences have come to expect from animated films. This lackluster animation quality detracts from the overall viewing experience, failing to fully immerse the audience in the fantastical world of elemental realms and hampering the film’s ability to bring the characters to life.
Despite these criticisms, “Elemental” still delivers a decent cinematic experience. The underlying message of discovering commonalities among seemingly different individuals is timeless and relevant. Ember and Wade’s journey offers moments of reflection and connection, showcasing the power of unity in a diverse society. The film effectively conveys these themes, even if it lacks the finesse and sophistication of its predecessors.
The movie also benefits from a capable cast that brings life to the characters. The voice actors’ performances inject emotion and authenticity into the film, making it easier for viewers to connect with Ember and Wade on their transformative adventure. The chemistry between the characters is palpable, and their growth throughout the story adds depth to their relationship.
“Elemental” shows promise with its real-life-inspired plot and meaningful dialogue. However, it falls short compared to the animation quality and humor found in Pixar’s renowned works. Nevertheless, the movie manages to convey a timeless message of unity, thanks to the capable performances of its voice actors. While “Elemental” may not reach the heights of its animated counterparts, it still offers a decent cinematic experience for those seeking a heartfelt story with relatable characters.
Story Highlights "Elemental" Grade: B- Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen Rated: PG for some peril, thematic elements, and brief language Now Playing: Golden Ticket 3