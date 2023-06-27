Patrick White

Story Highlights

“Elemental”

Grade: B-

Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen

Rated: PG for some peril, thematic elements, and brief language

Now Playing: Golden Ticket 3

“Elemental” is a competently made film that takes viewers on a journey alongside Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), an unlikely pair in a city where residents from the realms of fire, water, land and air coexist. The plot and dialogue exhibit a touch of real-life inspiration from director Peter Sohn and his writing team, adding depth to the storytelling. However, the film falls short in humor, originality and animation quality, lacking the sophistication seen in Pixar’s renowned works.

Despite their initial differences, Ember and Wade embark on a discovery that will change their perspectives. As the story unfolds, they realize they have more in common than they ever imagined. Through their shared experiences, they learn the power of unity and the importance of embracing diversity in a world where people from different elemental realms live side by side. This unlikely duo’s exploration of their similarities becomes a catalyst for personal growth, fostering understanding and connection in the face of societal divisions.

