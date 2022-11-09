Patrick White

Movie review

“Enola Holmes 2”

Grade: B+

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter

Rated: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images

Now Playing on Netflix

“Stranger Things” superstar Millie Bobby Brown has returned to TV screens in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2.” In the sequel to the 2020 hit film, Brown is now a detective-for-hire that no one wants to hire. It’s not until a poor young girl seeks her assistance to find her missing sister that Enola’s first case is afoot.

As is par for the course for the Holmes family, a simple missing person case is never what it seems. Enola uncovers a dangerous conspiracy that will require her incredible wit and assistance from a cavalcade of characters.

0
0
0
0
0