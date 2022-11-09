“Stranger Things” superstar Millie Bobby Brown has returned to TV screens in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2.” In the sequel to the 2020 hit film, Brown is now a detective-for-hire that no one wants to hire. It’s not until a poor young girl seeks her assistance to find her missing sister that Enola’s first case is afoot.
As is par for the course for the Holmes family, a simple missing person case is never what it seems. Enola uncovers a dangerous conspiracy that will require her incredible wit and assistance from a cavalcade of characters.
In this sequel, Sarah Chapman, a match girl, has gone missing. Enola begins her investigation by following Bessie, the young girl who hired her, to the factory where Bessie worked with Sarah. While there, Enola discovers that the match tips have changed from red to white. This detail would seem insignificant to most, but Enola considers it intriguing even though she hasn’t put all the clues together. No detail is left behind, and everything has meaning to young Enola Holmes.
And it’s these clues that make up most of the film’s plot. But Jack Thorne, the screenwriter, breaks up the potential monotony of clue collecting by giving the audience clever action scenes. The camera operators have captured some fun action set pieces by giving the stunt performers and actors space to move.
One terrific fight sequence occurs toward the end of the film in a beautiful theater. While there, Enola, Sherlock and Tewkesbury all have separate battles. Ultimately, Enola’s fight is the best because she uses her combat skills and brain.
What makes a sequence like this even more entertaining is the setting. The Enola Holmes series could have been adapted for a modern time and environment, but thankfully, that wasn’t the direction the filmmakers went with. By placing Enola’s adventures in Victorian England, the production design is elevated and makes the film more compelling. The contrast between the setting and tone also adds to the compelling nature of the movie. A sassy Victorian English girl is a lot more fun for all ages than seeing just another modern teenager.
Brown is a fantastic lead who has plenty of fourth-wall-breaking fun with the audience, but she is at her best when verbally sparring and collaborating with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. In the first film, the duo had a few fun scenes together, but Cavill is far more present in this film. Give this man a spin-off already. He’s an excellent Sherlock.
Helena Bonham-Carter also gives another outstanding performance, once again proving that Bonham-Carter never turns in a poor performance. As Enola’s mother, the veteran actress shows where Enola got her contrarian and sometimes wacky personality, but she also acts as a character who grounds the young detective.
Enola is confident throughout the film, but we see the layers of her character and Brown’s performance when she is forced to say “Goodbye” to her mother again before returning to her pressing case. It’s these softer character moments that tie this film together.
While the Holmes family members are delightful, they deserve a compelling villain to play opposite. No one is better suited for this role than David Thewlis. As Superintendent Grail, Thewlis is creepy, intimidating, and has an absolute blast chewing the scenery and milking every bombastic moment. He again proves that he is one of the best British character actors.
The sequel to Enola’s first movie is plenty of fun, and if the mid-credits sequence is any indication, this is only the beginning for Enola and her family.