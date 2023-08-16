Patrick White

Story Highlights

“Evil Dead Rise”

Grade: A

Starring: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Nell Fisher

Rated: R for strong bloody horror violence and gore, and some language

Now Streaming on Max

Prepare for a profoundly unsettling journey with “Evil Dead Rise” — a film that, in my view, approaches perfection. Director and screenwriter Lee Cronin deftly strikes a balance between horror and humor, reminiscent of director Sam Raimi’s brilliance four decades ago. However, Cronin adds his own darker aesthetic, evident in both cinematography and the uncompromising portrayal of gore and violence.

Let it be known: “Evil Dead Rise” is not for the faint-hearted. Cronin boldly exposes the core of his film, laying it bare for audiences to recoil from or fully embrace its twisted depths.

