Prepare for a profoundly unsettling journey with “Evil Dead Rise” — a film that, in my view, approaches perfection. Director and screenwriter Lee Cronin deftly strikes a balance between horror and humor, reminiscent of director Sam Raimi’s brilliance four decades ago. However, Cronin adds his own darker aesthetic, evident in both cinematography and the uncompromising portrayal of gore and violence.
Let it be known: “Evil Dead Rise” is not for the faint-hearted. Cronin boldly exposes the core of his film, laying it bare for audiences to recoil from or fully embrace its twisted depths.
In “Evil Dead Rise,” two estranged sisters, Ellie and Beth, are drawn together in a high-rise apartment shaken by a violent earthquake. The quake unearths a burial site containing the infamous “Book of the Dead.” Ellie’s son, Danny, unwittingly obtains this terrifying artifact, inadvertently unleashing its demonic forces through an accompanying record. The malevolent spirit takes possession of Danny’s mother, triggering a reign of terror as she preys upon her son and her daughters, Bridget and Kassie.
This version creatively diverges from the original cabin-in-the-woods concept. While the original revolved around a group of friends, “Evil Dead Rise” intensifies the dynamic by placing a mother in the role of tormentor, inflicting anguish on her children and sister. This heightened scenario amplifies the stakes, creating profoundly unsettling and chilling scenes.
The words “unsettling” and “chilling” barely convey the visceral impact of Cronin’s on-screen wizardry. Characters endure impalement, dismemberment and even cheese grating. Cronin unflinchingly thrusts audiences into blood-soaked gore. To temper this, he injects well-placed, albeit revoltingly humorous, interludes that momentarily alleviate the relentless onslaught. Among the standout “Evil Dead” moments, Ellie bites another tenant’s eyeball out of his face, then spits it into someone else’s mouth. It’s undoubtedly repugnant, but if you can uncover the unsettling humor within, you may just find an appreciation for the twisted essence of “Evil Dead Rise.”
Credit is also due to the practical effects supervisors who deserve immense recognition. Throughout the movie, I repeatedly turned to my wife, astounded, asking, “How did they manage that?” The range of gory sequences attests to the remarkable creativity of Cronin and his team. Their imaginative brilliance transforms violent encounters into visually striking artistry, each brutal engagement showcasing their excellent skills.
The film’s only drawback lies in its somewhat lackluster conclusion. Cronin skillfully introduces a separate demon possession that initially seems unrelated to the core narrative, only to unveil a complex connection later. Unfortunately, this connection lacks the clever resolution I had hoped for. It feels somewhat subdued compared to the relentless nightmare we experienced for over an hour. Nevertheless, “Evil Dead Rise” remains genuinely exceptional.
As I mentioned earlier, Cronin successfully captures the delicate balance achieved by Raimi — a high-wire act that’s far from easy. As I bid farewell to this unsettling sensory feast, I eagerly anticipate Cronin’s next cinematic venture, ready to embrace both the gore and genius.
Story Highlights
"Evil Dead Rise"
Grade: A
Starring: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Nell Fisher
Rated: R for strong bloody horror violence and gore, and some language
Now Streaming on Max