“F9 The Fast Saga” might be the best bad movie I’ve ever seen. Previously I would say that “Venom” earns that recognition, but “F9” has blown that symbiotic anti-hero out of the water.
Before I continue, I write “bad” with the utmost respect for the people involved in this production. While the cringy drama, forced backstory and wooden performances typically would lead to an awful movie, in this franchise, they’re right at home. Heap high-octane action on top, and you’ve got the perfect balance of bad and bonkers.
With the latest in the Fast Saga, Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family face a new foe. Jakob (John Cena), a rogue agent and Dom’s brother, wants to acquire a device called Ares that can hack into any computer weapons system. Making matters worse, Jakob has allied himself with Cipher (Charlize Theron) and Otto, a wealthy madman from Denmark who delusionally thinks he’s the hero in this story.
The plot is basic, and the device is laughably uninteresting, but it’s everything that surrounds it that makes this movie a must-watch. Director Justin Lin goes all in on the action with explosions, physics-defying insanity, close-up hand-to-hand combat, and super magnets. Lin and his writing team also give us so much backstory. Dare I say, too much backstory.
In this film, the death of Dom’s dad is the focus of the past. We learned in previous movies that Dom’s dad died instantly in a stock car race after being run off the track by a rival. The writers of “F9” flesh that story out and why we’ve not heard of Jakob before this movie. Dom and Jakob had a falling out after the death of their father because Dom believed Jakob was responsible for his death.
In these flashbacks, we don’t see Diesel or Cena as the characters; we see younger actors. I applaud the director’s choice to avoid de-aging technology, but I wish Lin would have found actors who looked a bit more like Diesel and Cena. This is an especially ridiculous omission when we go from the faces of the past to the present.
I laughed out loud when Finn Cole as Jakob morphed into John Cena. Cena has a much lengthier and tougher face than Cole, so the transition didn’t work well. Cole and Vinnie Bennet (Young Dom) are better dramatic actors than their older counterparts, but their appearances are still distracting.
These scenes stretch the backstory surrounding the Toretto family, but they’re mostly unnecessary. Jakob could have shown up and revealed that he was Dom’s clone, and I would have gone along with it. That’s how insane these movies have become.
To have a good time with this movie, you have to give in to the insanity. If you can’t accept long-lost brothers and physics-defying action, you’re going to have a bad time.
In the first action set-piece, Dom and the gang dodge hundreds of mine blasts. Then Tej, Roman and Ramsey drive up a bridge that is falling beneath them. Dom and Letty are out of luck when the bridge collapses, or so we think. Dom guns it and latches on to a rope barely connected to the bridge.
His car then flies through the air like Tarzan, and somehow he lands safely after crashing into a ledge. These stunts were crazy, and thankfully they don’t let up after such a strong and ridiculous start. “F9” not only features jungle swinging muscle cars, but it also has super magnets and rocket-propelled vehicles that go into space.
Again, you have to give yourself to this movie to love it as I did. Appreciate the goofy plot surrounding a ball that destroys the world. Laugh at the high drama of the Toretto team. Delight in the absolute nonsense action that would have killed the leads a hundred times over. “F9 The Fast Saga” is loony movie theater fun, and it has to be seen to be believed.