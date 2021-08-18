Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, “Free Guy,” is obviously funny considering the talent behind it, but it is also a surprisingly heartfelt film about finding our place in the world. And while that wholesome theme is present, “Free Guy” isn’t as family-friendly as I was hoping. It’s not as violent or vulgar as “Deadpool,” but it pushes the boundaries of its PG-13 rating a little too hard.
“Free Guy” is about an average non-playable character named Guy (Reynolds) in the video game “Free City.” Guy typically works as a bank teller, who is held up at gunpoint by gamers performing heists before running to their next mission of criminal chaos. One day, when Guy meets MolotovGirl or Millie (Jodie Comer), he breaks from his mediocre existence and becomes the hero of his story rather than the passive observer.
This plotline isn’t necessarily original. “The Truman Show,” “The Lego Movie” and “Wreck-It Ralph” explored similar subject matter, but “Free Guy” works because it combines this tried-and-true formula with live-action adventure. Watching Guy transform from a basic bank teller to a courageous champion is thrilling.
Surprising no one, the reason Guy’s journey works so well is the man behind the character. Reynolds lights up the screen as the NPC turned HERO. There is just something about the ageless actor’s smile and carefree attitude that is positively infectious. That said, Guy isn’t always carefree, which separates him from other Reynolds characters. Guy discovers something about himself that demands a more complex performance from the hotshot actor, and Reynolds delivers.
If Reynolds wasn’t enough, a cast of top-notch talent surrounds him, including Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery. Comer stars as MolotovGirl/Millie, and she can do more with a subtle look or a lip bite than most actresses can do with dialogue. The young actress is funny, charming and a force to be reckoned with on the big screen.
Keery isn’t as funny as Comer, but he’s charming and effectively communicates the building tension surrounding the characters. Waititi’s wacky personality is on full display here, and he gets to have tons of fun in a rare villainous role. Not all of his antics land with a laugh, but he’s more entertaining than not in “Free Guy.”
Finally, there’s Howery, who could have led this movie with his charisma and comic timing. As Guy’s best friend, Buddy, Howery is a great sidekick, but hopefully, one day soon, we get to see him step out of the shadow of other actors and headline a movie.
Along with a great cast and a compelling concept, “Free Guy” has fantastic cameos and surprises that I won’t dare spoil for you. One of the cameos shocked me because I couldn’t believe the trailers didn’t spoil it. The others are great nods to actors Reynolds has worked with in the past, but you’ll have to listen closely for those. Then one cameo came out of left field and tied nicely into Disney’s acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox. I loved all of these surprises.
While it might not be perfect for the whole family, I can’t deny “Free Guy” is tons of fun. Reynolds proves once again that he is a movie star, and everyone around him commits to the concept and has a ball. Word is, a sequel is already in development. I’m all for that, but it will be hard to top this fun video game flick.