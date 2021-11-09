Director Chloe Zhao wants “Eternals” to accomplish so much, and it mostly succeeds. But something is missing in this Marvel film that doesn’t make it as emotionally resonant as possible. The action and drama are entertaining, but it doesn’t cut to an audience’s soul.
But it’s unfair to call “Eternals” emotionless because the actors give everything they are asked to in their performances. It just isn’t enough. Fundamental pieces are missing in the storytelling that is necessary to tie the themes together.
In this melancholy movie, the Eternals must stop the rise of the Deviants, a beastly alien force. But to do that, the ancient team of heroes must first re-assemble. While the Eternals’ assembly and the Deviants’ defeat are the film’s focus, there are other thematic layers to peel back. Using flashbacks, Zhao tells us the history of the Eternals and how they have responded to humanity’s cruelty.
One particularly stunning moment comes later in the film. Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos witnesses the aftermath of the Hiroshima bombings of World War II. Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, embraces her fellow Eternal as he faces the crushing reality that when humanity has a superweapon, they inevitably will use it against each other. This dramatic arc works because earlier in the film Phastos creates new technology for human beings that eventually lead them to develop weapons; therefore, he feels responsible for this fallout.
Making matters worse, the Eternals are forbidden from interfering in human affairs. While Phastos feels guilty about his role in the advancement of technology, the Eternal that most carries this burden through the movie is Druig, played by Barry Keoghan. He can manipulate minds, but he is not supposed to influence humans. Yet, he struggles with this because they kill each other without his influence and perform malicious acts.
“Eternals” explores the themes of cruelty and free will, but that isn’t the film’s underlying message. The film is meant to be a celebration of life and compassionate love. For that reason, Druig and Phastos aren’t the main characters of this story; the protagonist is Sersi, who is motivated by her love of humanity and their contributions to Earth. The problem is we don’t see that, so we can never fully connect to her perspective. The intention might be that we think about our loved ones and their loving contributions, but a visual representation of this would have been more effective.
Moreover, the film’s threat doesn’t feel imposing enough because we don’t see it from a human perspective. There is talk of the world’s end, and a beautiful CGI Earth is ripped apart, but it feels disconnected. This is not only a judgment of “Eternals,” though, because Marvel hasn’t explored this enough since 2012’s “The Avengers.” That said, it’s a balance because the MCU’s biggest fans are children, so Disney probably doesn’t want to make little kids fall into existential dread because of a superhero movie.
Superhero movies are hard to produce. Producing a superhero drama is a Herculean task. With “Eternals,” Zhao taps into what makes us emotional beings and ties it to mostly relatable characters. “Eternals” may not connect with all audiences, but it’s a step forward in MCU boldness.