Writer/director Jason Reitman hopes audiences who see “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” remember the icons of the series and not necessarily the tone. The Stay Puft marshmallow man, Ecto 1, proton packs, a Slimer-esque ghost named Muncher, and the original Ghostbusters all make appearances, so to a casual fan, this movie feels like “Ghostbusters.”
But he has slyly flipped the script, and this new film actually has a lot more drama than the original “Ghostbusters.” That may sound like a criticism, but this tonal shift works surprisingly well, and it gives the franchise space to thrive independently of the original films.
At the beginning of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Dr. Egon Spengler attempts to stop a powerful spirit by luring it into a trap, but he fails. The spirit then attacks Egon, and in the struggle, Egon has a fatal heart attack. This opening is fun and frightening like the original’s opening, but it’s clear this is a very different movie when we witness the dramatic death of Egon.
Enter his estranged daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon), and her children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who are desperate for a new place to live after being evicted from their apartment. They reluctantly move into Egon’s house after he leaves it to Callie. This family has genuine problems, and their performances are authentic to that.
Once Callie and her children move into Egon’s home, they uncover the Ghostbusters' history. Phoebe learns of the Ghostbusters from Gary (Paul Rudd), her goofy summer school teacher, and stumbles upon incredible technology for busting ghosts. Meanwhile, Trevor uncovers the Ecto-1 and starts fixing it because he’s bored by his new life.
Following these discoveries, the kids and their friends, Podcast (Logan Kim) and Lucky (Celeste O’Connor), learn that Egon was attempting to stop a resurgence of spirits akin to the original film's events.
These scenes treat the Ghostbusters story with such reverence, even though they were just a group of comical guys who lucked into saving the world. The cynical view of these scenes is to think that Reitman is inflating the impact of the characters, but the reality is that to kids growing up in the ’80s, the Ghostbusters were as heroic as Batman or Luke Skywalker.
While the film has dramatic themes about legacy, death and sacrifice, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is still hilarious. Grace and Kim are the standout performers because they balance the original’s dry humor with a snappier modern delivery. Rudd also effortlessly finds humor in the film, whether he’s telling students about Cujo, the killer dog, or running away from the mini Stay Puft marshmallow men. Coon and Wolfhard don’t get to have as much fun as the other actors, but they do a great job of carrying much of the movie's emotional weight.
Of course, you can also bet there is plenty of humor for the original cast to contribute. The original Ghostbusters may look a little older and grayer, but they can still deliver zingers with the best of them. And while Reitman lets us laugh most of the latter half, he’s got to pull us back in for one final dramatic moment that will have plenty reaching for a tissue.
With “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Reitman has done the unthinkable. He brought heavy emotion into the Ghostbusters universe. You may miss the bumbling tone of the original, but try to open yourself to this film because it was made with love by the filmmakers and performers. They genuinely love the Ghostbusters and want you to love them too.