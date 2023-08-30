“Gran Turismo” straddles the line between a blockbuster movie and a run-of-the-mill production. While competently crafted, it bears the hallmark of a mass-produced creation lacking finesse and originality. The film’s shortcomings were somewhat inevitable given its origins — a narrative based on Jann Mardenborough’s remarkable journey from Gran Turismo gamer to professional racer, shepherded onto the big screen by the PlayStation team.
Mardenborough’s awe-inspiring accomplishments and story undoubtedly deserve attention, yet the attempt to transform it into a blockbuster starring David Harbour, a dependable character actor, and Orlando Bloom, who has faded from prominence in recent years, comes across as somewhat far-fetched.
The narrative might have thrived best as a documentary, a format that would have done justice to the authenticity of Mardenborough’s tale. However, it’s evident why Sony and PlayStation opted against this path; a documentary might not generate the desired buzz or revenue. Regrettably, their movie faces an uphill battle due to its challenging premise — persuading audiences to invest in a movie centered around a gamer-turned-driver. Taking a closer look at the movie doesn’t give us much to dig into; the most interesting thing about it is just that it got made.
With that said, positives do exist within “Gran Turismo.” Djimon Hounsou’s portrayal of Jann’s father stands out as a tour de force. If it was in a better movie, he’d deserve Oscar recognition. His genuine tears convey the most poignant moment in the film. Harbour’s role as a mentor adds a sturdy foundation to the narrative. Transitioning from skepticism to support, Harbour’s portrayal is dependable and affable — a performance one can always count on.
In the midst of the movie’s storytelling, the race sequences are well-choreographed to offer moments of heightened excitement. These scenes provide bursts of adrenaline and a visual representation of the characters’ fervor for racing. Through roaring engines, squealing tires and daring moves on the track, these sequences become a central element that adds a layer of intensity to the narrative, effectively capturing the essence of the racing world.
Despite these strengths, the movie’s structure remains uniform and conventional. While alternative approaches might not have worked, the overall presentation feels rather elementary, especially when compared to superior racing-themed films such as Ron Howard’s overlooked gem “Rush.”
“Gran Turismo” secures its position not through formulaic execution but rather by the dynamic performance of Hounsou and the adrenaline-pumping races that infuse the film with energy. While it aimed for blockbuster grandeur, its true triumph emerges from the unconventional path it traversed from concept to screen, eclipsing even the film’s quality.
Movie review “Gran Turismo” Grade: C- Starring: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe Rated: PG-13 for intense action and some strong language Now Playing: Rivoli 3/Golden Ticket 3 {related_content_uuid}2d4a3d2b-7264-4e8b-9205-2d9d5abcf025{/related_content_uuid}