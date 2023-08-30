Movie review

“Gran Turismo”

Grade: C-

Starring: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Rated: PG-13 for intense action and some strong language

Now Playing: Rivoli 3/Golden Ticket 3

“Gran Turismo” straddles the line between a blockbuster movie and a run-of-the-mill production. While competently crafted, it bears the hallmark of a mass-produced creation lacking finesse and originality. The film’s shortcomings were somewhat inevitable given its origins — a narrative based on Jann Mardenborough’s remarkable journey from Gran Turismo gamer to professional racer, shepherded onto the big screen by the PlayStation team.

Mardenborough’s awe-inspiring accomplishments and story undoubtedly deserve attention, yet the attempt to transform it into a blockbuster starring David Harbour, a dependable character actor, and Orlando Bloom, who has faded from prominence in recent years, comes across as somewhat far-fetched.

